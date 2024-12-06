Ophthalmic Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 15.89 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmic packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 7.93 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 15.89 billion by 2034, According to Precedence Research. The North America ophthalmic packaging market size was estimated at USD 2.70 billion in 2024.

The pharmaceutical industry is always changing, and ocular medicine is one of the most delicate but difficult fields. Because these goods are meant to cure eye conditions, their packaging needs to be extremely specific in order to guarantee their longevity, safety, and effectiveness. In addition to serving as a product wrapper, packaging for eye medications is an important factor that can have a direct impact on the standard of care. For ophthalmic medications, there are several packaging options, each with unique features to satisfy various drug and patient requirements. Pharmaceutical businesses package ophthalmic medications using a variety of materials and techniques.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Key Highlights:

North America led the ophthalmic packaging market and contributed the largest market share of 36.85% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2034.

By Application, the prescription segment accounted for the largest market share of 56.89% of in 2023.

By Material, the plastic segment generated the biggest market share of 53.84% in 2023.

Growth Factors in Ophthalmic Packaging Market

Environmental sustainability : Packaging solutions that are more ecologically friendly, including using recyclable materials or materials sourced from sustainable sources, have been developed as a result of the growing emphasis on environmental effects. However, the requirement to uphold strict safety and sterility regulations must be balanced with the adoption of eco-friendly materials.

: Packaging solutions that are more ecologically friendly, including using recyclable materials or materials sourced from sustainable sources, have been developed as a result of the growing emphasis on environmental effects. However, the requirement to uphold strict safety and sterility regulations must be balanced with the adoption of eco-friendly materials. Smart technologies : The use of smart devices in eye packaging is becoming a more intriguing trend. By monitoring proper drug usage, warning patients of prescription mistakes, or reminding them to take their dosages, these devices help improve treatment adherence.

: The use of smart devices in eye packaging is becoming a more intriguing trend. By monitoring proper drug usage, warning patients of prescription mistakes, or reminding them to take their dosages, these devices help improve treatment adherence. Growing ophthalmic diseases: Eye care medications are necessary for the effective treatment of certain ophthalmic conditions and eye irritations. Among the major reasons for developing eye problems include diabetes and age-related conditions.



Opportunities in the Ophthalmic Packaging Market

In October 2024 , the commercial launch of Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, a new corrective eye drop for the treatment of adult presbyopia, will be supported by a $78 million funding deal, according to Orasis Pharmaceuticals.

, the commercial launch of Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, a new corrective eye drop for the treatment of adult presbyopia, will be supported by a $78 million funding deal, according to Orasis Pharmaceuticals. In August 2024, Ocumension Therapeutics and Alcon Inc. announced an arrangement wherein Ocumension would purchase or get the rights to commercialize a portfolio of Alcon dry eye therapies and procedural drops in China. This partnership includes a number of commercially accessible medications as well as one product that is still in the development stage. When these rights are transferred, OcuMension will give Alcon 139,161,120 shares, which will represent 16.71% of the entire share capital (post-issuance).

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Regional Outlook

U.S. Ophthalmic Packaging Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The U.S. ophthalmic packaging market size is estimated at USD 1.67 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.40 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Growing Investment in Healthcare, North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America dominated the ophthalmic packaging market in 2023. The variables that drive market demand include the implementation of stringent regulatory regulations in parametrical packing, the expanding export of ophthalmic goods, and the rising prevalence of ocular illnesses. In addition, the packing industry's strong need for plastics, such as simple molding, temperature and weather resistance, and the capacity to take on the necessary form, make North America one of the biggest users of plastics internationally.

Additionally, rising R&D expenditures in the healthcare industry, as well as the aging population, increase sector demand. In North America, these variables, therefore, generate a profitable market for ophthalmic packaging.

In the United States alone, around 12 million adults over 40 have some form of visual impairment, and approximately one million are blind. Statistics from the World Health Organization indicate that over 2.2 billion individuals worldwide suffer from eye and visual issues. Over 14.2 million persons over 40, or 8.4 percent of the population, suffer from farsightedness. Nearsightedness affects around 34 million persons over 40, or 23.9% of the population.

According to the Government of Canada, the total amount of money invested in vision medical research in Canada is projected to reach $26.2 million in 2023, up 23% from 2021 ($21.3 million) and 25% from 2019 ($20.9 million).

Government Support in Asian Countries to Expand the Market’s Presence

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing ophthalmic packaging market during the forecast period. Both governmental and non-governmental measures, such as national healthcare programs and ocular screening, would expand access to ophthalmic healthcare. Furthermore, policies like the "economic free trade zone" and shorter permission times for the establishment of creative ophthalmic manufacturing facilities would accelerate market expansion.

Also, developing nations like China and India are expected to witness rapid development in the ophthalmology sector. The global market is currently facing a number of obstacles, such as market saturation, patent expiration, and strict regulations. Nevertheless, the growing population, increased emphasis on longer life expectancies, and rising disposable income will present these players with significant growth prospects.

The most prevalent eye condition in the world is myopia, which affects 25–50% of adults in the US and Europe and up to 85–90% of young individuals in Asian nations. Myopia advances remarkably quickly in East Asia throughout childhood, and by maturity, roughly 24% of individuals may have extreme myopia.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 8.2% Market Size in 2024 USD 7.35 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 15.89 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered By Material, By Product Type, and By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Segmentation Outlook

By Application Outlook

The prescription medication segment held the dominant share of the ophthalmic packaging market in 2023. Because medications applied to the eyes circumvent some of the body's natural defenses, ophthalmic medicine products, such as eye drops, provide a higher risk of injury to consumers. For a variety of reasons, prescription eye drops could be a better choice. Prescription eye drops are made especially to address certain eye disorders. Although side effects are a possibility with any treatment, prescription eye drops usually have fewer and milder adverse effects than over-the-counter drops.

By Material Outlook

The plastic segment captured the major share of the ophthalmic packaging market in 2023. Ophthalmic products are most frequently packaged in plastic bottles, which are typically composed of low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other materials based on the particular needs of the product. Plastic is a very adaptable material that is used extensively in many industries, including the pharmaceutical sector, to create packaging solutions because of its mechanical strength, flexibility, and stability.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Top Companies

Amcor

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

Akorn, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Mitotech, SA

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Novartis AG

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ALLERGAN

Santen Pharmaceutical Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



In September 2024, Naphazoline hydrochloride is the newest active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) from C2 PHARMA, a worldwide supplier of ophthalmic and specialty APIs. In June 2024, the Naphazoline HCL validation effort was finished. While the US-Drug Master File (US-DMF) is scheduled to be submitted by November 2024 and the API dossier for Brazil (DIFA) by December 2024, a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) is now pending clearance.



What is Going Around the Globe?

In November 2024 , Berry Global introduced the "easy squeeze" 10ml ophthalmic container, which is designed for the Aptar Pharma ocular squeeze dispenser (OSD), which is used for eye treatments and other goods without preservatives.

, Berry Global introduced the "easy squeeze" 10ml ophthalmic container, which is designed for the Aptar Pharma ocular squeeze dispenser (OSD), which is used for eye treatments and other goods without preservatives. In July 2023, Alkem Laboratories, located in India, declared that it is entering the ophthalmology market by introducing a line of eye care products.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Prescription Medication

OTC Products

Medical Devices



By Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass



By Product Type

Bottles & Vials

Blister Packs

Ampoules

Squeezable Tubes

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



