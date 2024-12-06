National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.

The Company has approximately 90.7 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.