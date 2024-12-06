40/2024・Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 40 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 6 December 2024



Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to Blackbird II ApS, a company 100% owned and controlled by Jørn Larsen c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 80.00

95,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 95,000

Price: DKK 80.00

Total value: DKK 7,600,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 5 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction OTC off-exchange







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from Jørn Larsen’s private shareholding c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 80.00

95,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 95,000

Price: DKK 80.00

Total value: DKK 7,600,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 5 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction OTC off-exchange



For more information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317





About Trifork Group

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

