40/2024・Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 40 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 6 December 2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares to Blackbird II ApS, a company 100% owned and controlled by Jørn Larsen
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 80.00
|95,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 95,000
Price: DKK 80.00
Total value: DKK 7,600,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 December 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC off-exchange
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Blackbird II ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from Jørn Larsen’s private shareholding
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 80.00
|95,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 95,000
Price: DKK 80.00
Total value: DKK 7,600,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 December 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC off-exchange
