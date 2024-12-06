Properfy Introduces Unique Approach to Bridge Gaps in the Luxury Home Market

Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative real estate development firm Properfy is closing historic gaps in the luxury home market by spearheading its remodeling methodology. The company is gaining acclaim from investors and prospective homebuyers for its capacity to anticipate market trends and provide an offering catering to the timeless demand for high-quality properties. Headed by brother-sister real estate duo, William and Alexandra Pohl, in addition to COO Zach Calañgi, Properfy reimagines the industry’s best practices with a philosophy catering to middle-class buyers struggling to find their dream homes.

The need for more affordable options is abundantly clear in a market where property values have moved out of reach for most individuals. However, adequate solutions are relatively limited. In this environment–one where the demand for luxury homes is booming—Properfy gains a competitive advantage.

From July 2023 to 2024, the sale of high-value homes increased by almost 15%, especially in the Midwest, Northeast, and South. Wealth accumulation, lifestyle changes, and a growing preference for luxury amenities and customized designs are driving these trends.

Reports suggest that luxury homes hold vast appreciation potential as these properties tend to gain value faster than other real estate assets. Some experts believe that luxury homes can be considered recession-proof when located in prime areas safeguarded from market volatility. The high demand for luxury properties, fueled by an increase in affluent buyers and the middle class’ heightened preference for quality offerings, illustrates how Properfy is serving a vital need.

The company capitalizes on existing structures, recognizing how aging homes are prime candidates for luxury upgrades. Through a highly knowledgeable team with over 80 years of collective experience in real estate and design, Properfy can swiftly remodel single-family properties into move-in-ready options tailored to the specific tastes of buyers.

Despite the challenges of remodeling, rising material costs, labor shortages, and increasing interest rates reinforce the economic viability of repurposing existing structures rather than constructing new ones. With around 60% of owner-occupied homes in the US housing stock being built before 1980, the supply is ripe for restoration. Properfy’s decision to utilize this approach does more than unlock luxury at an affordable price. It drastically reduces building-related emissions and enables buyers to access bespoke homes with more personalized features. This is a major reason real estate investors are flocking to support this attractive opportunity.

“Properfy’s unique model is poised to generate impressive returns for investors interested in a high-value niche of the real estate market,” co-founder Zach Calañgi says. “At the same time, our company is providing middle-class buyers with high-end forever homes within their budget, sparking amazing impacts in local communities.”

The company’s grand plans don’t stop there. In the first quarter of 2025, Properfy will initiate a bold expansion framework across 40 cities, opening two brick-and-mortar offices monthly for the entire year. This scaling will move the company closer to its ultimate goal of acquiring and remodeling underutilized assets globally, providing accessible, luxurious housing opportunities for all.

Properfy draws inspiration from the diverse backgrounds of its founding team and board of directors to bring this vision to life. Previous wins heralded by the Pohl family in particular, the descendants of the sibling co-founders, inform the company’s forward movement. “Our family’s decades of success in the real estate scene are key lessons shaping Properfy’s trajectory to international markets,” Alexandra explains. “Besides purchasing promising single-family assets, we are also investing in our staff, company culture, and the community to ensure we set the right foundation for a company determined to change luxury living.”

