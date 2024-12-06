Antifreeze and Coolants in North America: Market Forecasts to 2031 by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Country

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Antifreeze and Coolants Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America antifreeze and coolants market is set for significant growth, driven by a myriad of applications in end-use industries and rapid technological advancements. The automotive industry's evolution, characterized by an increase in vehicle numbers, emerging economies, and rising per capita incomes, has spurred the demand for advanced antifreeze and coolants. Strategic pricing policies and information campaigns have further encouraged their use, leading to an uptick in the procurement rate of antifreeze and coolants, thus contributing to the market's expansion through the forecast period.



Increasing Per Capita Spending on Car Care Services: A Major Growth Driver



Rising disposable incomes have led consumers to increasingly utilize automotive and maintenance services. This trend is particularly evident in cold regions, where winter maintenance adds to per capita spending and heightens awareness of automotive services and repairs. This surge in demand for antifreeze and coolants in the aftermarket is closely linked to the rise in individualized transportation. Automotive maintenance and service providers are capitalizing on this trend by offering comprehensive packages that include automotive lubricants, antifreeze, and coolant services, thereby generating additional revenue and positively impacting market growth.



Robust Industrial Growth Opening New Avenues



The industrial sector, encompassing manufacturing, mining, construction, utilities, and oil & gas, is witnessing robust growth, which in turn is driving the demand for engine coolants. Many companies are entering the market to capitalize on this increasing demand, aiming to expand their geographical footprints. Infrastructure investments are also on the rise, particularly in construction-based machinery, further boosting sales in the North America antifreeze and coolants market. Companies are focusing on developing products that adhere to global safety norms, leveraging research, development, and innovation to capture untapped markets and enhance their market share.



Long-term Agreements Benefiting Market Players



A notable trend among antifreeze and coolants manufacturers is the establishment of long-term agreements with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for coolant fills and refills in factories and authorized service centers. These branding partnerships, which result in genuine and co-branded coolants, although low-margin due to royalty and margin sharing, are essential for maintaining goodwill in the aftermarket. Consumers seek reassurance on product quality and image, making these partnerships crucial. Additionally, local market distributors are signing long-term contracts with service centers to popularize their products. Service providers, such as automotive care centers, are offering complete maintenance packages through long-term agreements with vehicle owners, which are increasingly preferred by customers.



Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions: Key Growth Strategies



The North America antifreeze and coolants market is characterized by fragmentation, with several players operating within specific regions. To penetrate the market and increase their presence, leading players are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. These strategies are crucial for meeting high volume requirements, which are currently challenged by high material costs, long production cycles, and limited automation. Furthermore, these efforts are necessary to comply with emission regulations. Tier-1 suppliers and car manufacturers are adopting various strategies to achieve vertical integration within the value chain, enhancing their market positions.



Focus on Production Expansion



In recent years, developments on the supply side have led to the creation of diverse antifreeze and coolant products tailored to meet specific consumer demands. These products cater to various engine models, are available in flexible packaging options, protect metal surfaces from corrosion, and operate effectively under stringent temperatures. This competitive Analysis has spurred regional expansions and the provision of varied services, presenting significant growth opportunities for the North America antifreeze and coolants market.



Market Competition Overview



The North America antifreeze and coolants market is moderately consolidated, with tier-1 players holding around one-third of the market share. Leading participants include Old World Industries, BASF, ExxonMobil, Valvoline, Total S.A., and Chevron, among others. These companies are actively contributing to the market's growth through strategic initiatives and innovations.



Analysts' Perspective



The growth of the North America antifreeze and coolants market is primarily driven by the increasing need for thermal management and performance improvement in end applications. The market has seen significant growth over the past few years, and the procurement rate is expected to remain robust throughout the forecast period due to various supporting factors.



Market Segmentation



This market is categorized into four segments: application, type, sales channel, and country. The report provides detailed data and insights on the market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these segments.



Application Segments:

Automobiles (Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs)

Industrial (Aerospace, Electronics Industries)

Type Segments:

Ethylene Glycol

Polypropylene Glycol

Others (Methanol and Glycerol)

Sales Channel Segments:

OEM

Aftermarket

Country Segments:

United States

Canada

Mexico

