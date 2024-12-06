Pacific Premier Bank Partners with FHLBank San Francisco to Award The Center by Lendistry a $100,000 Grant to Help Diverse Small Businesses Become Climate Resilient

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center by Lendistry (The Center) has been awarded a $100,000 grant to support its efforts to help diverse small businesses adopt sustainable, climate-resilient practices. Provided through the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) AHEAD Program in partnership with Pacific Premier Bank, this grant will expand economic opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs in the transition to a greener economy.

Through a competitive application process, Pacific Premier Bank collaborated with The Center to secure this grant from FHLBank San Francisco. The AHEAD Program allows FHLBank San Francisco members like Pacific Premier Bank to deliver resources to local initiatives that address critical community needs and foster new opportunities for underserved populations.

The grant award will support The Center’s “Main Street Goes Green” initiative, which includes a digital toolkit and business accelerator program to equip small businesses in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities with practical resources to reduce their carbon footprint, cut energy costs, comply with sustainability regulations, and adopt green technologies. By embracing energy efficiency, renewables, and decarbonization practices, these businesses can reduce operating expenses, increase profitability, and create jobs—boosting economic growth in communities that are disproportionately impacted by climate change.

“Receiving this grant is a powerful boost to our mission of making climate resilience accessible to all small businesses,” said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry. “Our Main Street Goes Green initiative is about bridging gaps—helping small businesses gain the resources, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in a greener economy. We’re grateful to Pacific Premier Bank and FHLBank San Francisco for their support in making this vision a reality.”

“At Pacific Premier Bank, we recognize that small businesses, particularly in underserved communities, struggle with a lack of resources and tools to ensure their viability,” said Sherri Scott, Pacific Premier Bank’s Sr. EVP / Chief ESG and Corporate Responsibility Officer. “In partnership with FHLBank San Francisco, we are grateful for the opportunity to support The Center by Lendistry in their efforts to promote equal access to more sustainable workplace environments.”

“This grant for The Center by Lendistry’s Main Street Goes Green initiative will help create access to these vital resources that will help diverse-owned small businesses integrate sustainable, climate-resilient practices that can improve energy efficiency and reduce operating expenses,” said Eric Cicourel, community investment officer for FHLBank San Francisco. “We’re proud that for 20 years and counting, the AHEAD Program continues to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

For more information about the AHEAD Program, visit www.fhlbsf.com.

About Pacific Premier Bank

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $18 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $18 billion of assets under custody and 32,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

About The Center by Lendistry

The Center by Lendistry is a nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. Our mission is to close the racial wealth gap by anchoring small businesses and the communities where they do business. As part of this mission, we’re helping underserved communities become climate resilient in the transition to a clean energy economy. Through strategic partnerships across municipalities and industries, The Center is reshaping the landscape of opportunity and wealth in America—ensuring that economic growth and sustainability are accessible and equitable for all. To learn more about our work, visit www.thecenterbylendistry.org.