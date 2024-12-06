Get a Free ROG Ally With Your ASUS Laptops or Desktops Over CA$1,499 This Holiday Season in Canada!

Receive the ultimate handheld gaming device for free, valued at CA$899, with the purchase of ASUS or ROG laptops or desktops over CA$1,499 in selected retailers until December 19, 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced an exciting holiday promotion that combines premium performance with unmatched gaming portability, at an incredible value making it one of this year’s most exciting deal. From December 6 to December 19, 2024, customers purchasing any ASUS or ROG laptops or desktops1 priced at CA$1,499 or more will receive a complimentary ROG Ally2. This promotion is valid only while supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers.

Valued at CA$899, the ROG Ally is the perfect addition to any tech enthusiast's or gamer’s arsenal, offering unparalleled gaming on the go. This exclusive promotion is available on the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, Memory Express, and selected retailers. For Best Buy Canada, this promotion is available upon a list of predefined products only, available here.

Full Gaming Performance in the Palm of Your Hands

The ROG Ally is the ultimate handheld gaming device, powered by the Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor from AMD. Built on the "Zen 4" architecture combined with AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor rivals the prowess of game consoles, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme supports AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technologies for excellent performance and stunning visuals in demanding AAA and indie titles, whether you’re playing solo or with friends.

The Ally also comes equipped with 16 GB of high speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, 512 GB of PCIe® Gen 4 storage, and a UHS-II microSD card slot to further expand its storage capacity and WiFi 6E. All this flagship gaming performance demands a display to match, and the Ally does not disappoint. Equipped with a 120 Hz FHD (1080p) touchscreen with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology3, gamers will enjoy supreme motion clarity in fast-paced games, with no tearing or stuttering.

Since it runs Windows 11, it can play any game from any platform and includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right out of the box. This holiday season, elevate your productivity with a high-performance ASUS laptop or desktop, and take your gaming experience to new heights, all at no additional cost.

How to Claim Your Complementary ROG Ally

Purchase an ASUS or ROG laptop or desktop priced at CA$1,499 or more from December 6 to December 19, 2024, at participating retailers. Check each retailer's specific terms to understand how the promotion applies, as eligibility and requirements may vary. Offer valid while supplies last.

Terms & Conditions

Both the purchased product and the complimentary ROG Ally must be returned together in the event of a product return. This promotion is valid only while supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers.

Don’t miss this chance to enhance your tech setup with the best of ASUS and ROG!

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

This promotion is available on the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, Memory Express, and selected retailers in Canada from December 6 to December 19, 2024, or while supplies last.

For more details about this offer, visit ASUS Canada or contact your nearest participating retailer.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 4

ASUS ROG Ally

Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor



CPU: "Zen 4" architecture with 4 nm process, 8-core / 16-threads, 24 MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz boost



GPU: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (AMD RDNA™ 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops)



Power: 9-30W Display 7" FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level glossy display



500 nits peak brightness



sRGB: 100%



Gorilla® Glass Victus™



Gorilla® Glass DXC



Touchscreen (10-point multi-touch)



Refresh Rate: 120 Hz



Response Time: 7 ms



AMD FreeSync™ Premium Memory 16 GB LPDDR5 on board (6400 MT/s dual channel) Storage 512 GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230) I/O Ports 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C® combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen 2, supports DisplayPort™ 1.4) 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) Control and Input Gamepad controls:

A B X Y buttons

D-pad

L & R Hall Effect analog triggers

L & R bumpers

View button

Menu button

Command Center button

Armoury Crate button

2 x assignable grip buttons

Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

Haptics: HD haptics

Gyro: 6-Axis IMU Audio AI noise-canceling technology Dolby Atmos Hi-Res certification Built-in array microphone 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Network and Communication Triple band WiFi 6E (802.11ax) 2 x 2



Bluetooth 5.25 Battery 40 Wh Power Supply 65 W USB Type-C® PD 3.0 power supply



Adapter: 65 W AC Adapter, Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W, Input: 100~240 V AC 50 / 60 Hz universal AURA SYNC Yes Weight ~608 g Dimensions 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12 ~ 3.24 cm Xbox Game Pass 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included6 Security Built-in Fingerprint Sensor



Microsoft Pluton security processor

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com .

1 Some online retailers may apply this promotion exclusively to a selected range of laptops and desktops. Please refer to the retailer’s promotional page for a complete list of eligible products. Check with the online retailer for more information.

2 Both the purchased product and the complimentary ROG Ally must be returned together in the event of a product return. This promotion is valid only while supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers.

3 AMD FreeSync/FreeSync Premium/FreeSync Premium Pro technology requires AMD Radeon graphics and a display certified by AMD. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system or display manufacturer before purchase. GD-127

4 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

5 Bluetooth version may vary according to OS version

6 Terms and exclusions apply. Offer only available in eligible markets for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Eligible markets are determined at activation. Game catalog varies by region, device, and time

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa79808-37c2-40cb-b768-2796b9829d36