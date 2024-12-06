High Purity Gas Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Purity Gas Market by Type (Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Helium), Production Method (Air Separation Units, Cryogenic Distillation, Membrane Separation), Purity Level, End-use, Delivery Mode, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High Purity Gas Market grew from USD 35.29 billion in 2023 to USD 37.53 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.63%, reaching USD 55.35 billion by 2030.



The rise in electronic device consumption, paired with the expansion of healthcare facilities, sustains a robust demand for high purity gases. Additionally, the progressive shift towards renewable energy industries, which require high purity gases for efficient energy storage and conversion processes, offers significant opportunities. However, the market growth is not without challenges, notably the stringent regulatory standards involved in gas manufacturing and distribution, fluctuating raw material prices, and the need for high-capital investments for production infrastructure.



Innovation areas include the development of more sustainable gas production methods, enhancement of gas storage technologies, and improvements in analytical instrumentation for better quality control. Focus on reducing carbon footprints through technological advancements aligns with global sustainability trends. Additionally, exploring lightweight, portable containment systems could revolutionize applications in remote areas or versatile industrial settings.



A competitive landscape necessitates strategic partnerships and collaborations in innovations to stay ahead. Understanding the dynamic nature of this market, with a blend of emerging technologies and evolving regulatory frameworks, makes a continuous research approach essential for business growth, ensuring adaptability to changing market specifications and consumer demands.





Understanding Market Dynamics in the High Purity Gas Market



The High Purity Gas Market is rapidly evolving, shaped by dynamic supply and demand trends. These insights provide companies with actionable intelligence to drive investments, develop strategies, and seize emerging opportunities. A comprehensive understanding of market dynamics also helps organizations mitigate political, geographical, technical, social, and economic risks while offering a clearer view of consumer behavior and its effects on manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.

Market Drivers

Expanding applications in semiconductor manufacturing and fabrication

Favorable government initiatives for emission control and green technologies across industries

Increasing use of high-purity gas in scientific labs & analytical instrument

Market Restraints

Fluctuating raw material supply and price along with a lack of skilled professionals to handling

Market Opportunities

Technological advancements for the extraction and processing of high-purity gas

Growing potential of high-purity gases in the automotive industry

Market Challenges

Concerns associated with contamination due to improper handling and storage

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the High Purity Gas Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Water

Asia Industrial Gases

Bhuruka Gases

Chem-Gas

Coregas Pty Ltd by Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety

Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH by Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Gulf Cryo Holding CSC

Hangzhou Oxygen Group Co.,

Indiana Oxygen Company

Iwatani Corporation

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Linde

Messer

Mitsui Chemicals

Resonac Holdings

SOL Group

Solvay

Sumitomo Seika Co.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

WKS Industrial Gas

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.

Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.

Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.

Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?

Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?

How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.53 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.35 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Type: Growing significance of nitrogen due to demand for inertness in a variety of industries

5.2.2. Production Method: Rising adoption of cryogenic distillation in metallurgy and healthcare owing to efficient separation of components

5.2.3. End Use: Boosting application of high purity gas in the chemical industry to maximize yield and consistency

5.2.4. Purity Level: Significant benefits of N3.0 (99.9%) in industries for metal fabrication processes and specific food packaging applications

5.2.5. Delivery Mode: Emerging use of cylinders & dewars for delivery owing to flexibility and mobility

5.2.6. Distribution Channel: Rising significance of direct supply contracts owing to the demand for consistent, large-scale, and customized gas supplies

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4. PESTLE Analysis



6. High Purity Gas Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Argon

6.3. Carbon Dioxide

6.4. Helium

6.5. Hydrogen

6.6. Nitrogen

6.7. Oxygen



7. High Purity Gas Market, by Production Method

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air Separation Units

7.3. Cryogenic Distillation

7.4. Membrane Separation

7.5. Pressure Swing Adsorption



8. High Purity Gas Market, by Purity Level

8.1. Introduction

8.2. N2.0 (99%)

8.3. N3.0 (99.9%)

8.4. N4.0 (99.99%)

8.5. N5.0 (99.999%)

8.6. N6.0 (99.9999%)

8.7. N7.0 (99.99999%)

8.8. Ultra-high purity and research-grade gases



9. High Purity Gas Market, by End Use

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Chemical Industry

9.3. Electronics & Semiconductors

9.4. Food & Beverages

9.5. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Metal Production & Fabrication

9.7. Oil & Gas



10. High Purity Gas Market, by Delivery Mode

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Bulk Tanks

10.3. Cylinders & Dewars

10.4. Onsite Generation

10.5. Pipeline Supply



11. High Purity Gas Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Direct Supply Contracts

11.3. Distributors



12. Americas High Purity Gas Market



13. Asia-Pacific High Purity Gas Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa High Purity Gas Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

15.3.1. UNICAT's strategic partnership elevates global high-purity hydrogen production efficiency and sustainability

15.3.2. Collaboration between Suntory and Tokyo Gas achieves breakthrough in CO2 recovery using solid sorbent technology

15.3.3. Air Liquide's USD 250 million investment enhances U.S. semiconductor capabilities with high-purity gas facility expansion

15.3.4. Linde invests USD 150 Million in green steel plant with advanced gas solutions

15.3.5. Air Liquide invests EUR 50 million to enhance global semiconductor supply chain for GlobalFoundaries

15.3.6. Linde s USD 60 million expansion to bolster industrial gas supply and support SAIL s growth in India

15.3.7. Orthodyne teams up with global tech to enhance semiconductor manufacturing

15.3.8. Dow partners with Linde to innovate clean hydrogen and nitrogen production at Canada's net-zero ethylene complex

15.3.9. Linde invests USD 100 million to expand high-purity gas facility in South Korea for Samsung's OLED shift

15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



