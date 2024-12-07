Sallar Announces the Launch of Its Decentralized Computing Application

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sallar, a pioneering DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) project, announces the release of its groundbreaking application designed to harness computational power from multiple devices globally. This innovation positions Sallar as one of the first in the world to utilize decentralized computing resources on such a scale.

The newly launched Sallar app allows users to contribute unused computational power from their smartphones and devices, creating a decentralized infrastructure that supports industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data processing, cryptography, and more. In return, users receive Sallar tokens ($ALL) as rewards, distributed directly through an audited smart contract.

How the Sallar Application Works

Users can download the Sallar app, connect their devices, and start sharing computational power. Contributions are measured and rewarded at regular intervals, with mining rewards structured in tiers based on the number of tokens held in the app.

For example:

Holding 0 tokens earns a base reward of 2 Sallar tokens every 4 hours.

earns a base reward of Holding 1,000,000 tokens increases the reward to 85 tokens every 4 hours.

increases the reward to Users who hold 100,000,000 tokens can earn up to 9,194 tokens every 4 hours.



This tiered reward system encourages participation while providing added incentives for long-term holders.

The Role of $ALL Tokens

The Sallar token ($ALL) is the backbone of the ecosystem, functioning as both a reward mechanism and a utility token. By accumulating tokens, users can unlock higher mining rewards, reinforcing their role within the network.

$ALL tokens are more than just rewards—they represent a bridge between contributors and real-world applications. By utilizing these tokens, industries can access a decentralized network for computational tasks, while users benefit from an eco-friendly alternative to traditional data centers.

Applications of Decentralized Computing Power

The computational power collected through the Sallar app supports a wide range of applications, including:

Artificial Intelligence : Accelerating AI model training and deployment.

: Accelerating AI model training and deployment. Big Data Processing : Enabling efficient analysis of large datasets.

: Enabling efficient analysis of large datasets. Cryptography: Supporting secure and distributed encryption techniques.



By providing these resources, Sallar not only empowers users but also supports innovation across multiple industries.

About Sallar

Launched as a DePIN project on the Solana blockchain, Sallar aims to redefine how decentralized computing resources are utilized. With a maximum token supply of 12 billion and a total supply of 2.6 billion, Sallar’s tokenomics ensure sustainability while rewarding its community of miners. The project has been thoroughly audited by Hacken and QuickIntel, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and security.

Sallar represents the future of decentralized computing, bridging the gap between contributors and industries while delivering tangible benefits to all participants.

To learn more, visit https://sallar.io .

To lauch application, visit https://app.sallar.io .

