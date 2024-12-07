Microcatheters Market Surges to USD 1.53 Billion by 2032, Propelled by 5.53% CAGR - Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Dec. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Microcatheters Market was valued at USD 0.94 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% from 2024 to 2032.”

Microcatheters Market Thrives Amid Chronic Disease Surge and Technological Advancements

The microcatheters market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular and neurovascular conditions. Annually, about 805,000 heart attacks occur in the U.S., underscoring the demand for minimally invasive solutions like microcatheters. These tools, with enhanced flexibility and navigability, enable safer, more effective procedures, aligning with the global shift toward minimally invasive techniques. Emerging healthcare systems further amplify this demand by improving access to advanced medical devices and prioritizing patient safety and quicker recovery times.

Future opportunities in the market are rooted in technological innovations and targeted applications. Manufacturers are advancing microcatheter designs for specific uses, such as neurovascular interventions while integrating real-time imaging and AI-guided navigation to elevate procedural precision. Supported by favorable healthcare policies and increased investments, these innovations are transforming medical practices and bridging gaps in healthcare delivery worldwide, ensuring a steady market expansion.





Leading Players:

Asahi Intecc USA, Inc. (Corsair Pro, Caravel)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Direxion Torqueable, Renegade HI-FLO)

Cook Medical (Cantata, Beacon Tip Torcon NB Advantage)

Embolx, Inc. (Sniper Balloon Occlusion, Pressure-Directed)

Medtronic plc (Phenom, Echelon)

Merit Medical System, Inc. (SwiftNINJA, Embosphere Microspheres)

Penumbra, Inc. (RED 62 Reperfusion, BENCHMARK 071)

Reflow Medical, Inc. (Wingman Crossing, Spex)

Stryker Corporation (Excelsior SL-10, AXIOM Peripheral)

Teleflex Corporation (Turnpike Spiral, Turnpike Gold)

Terumo Corporation (Progreat, Glidecath)

Transit Scientific (XO Cross 35, XO Cross 14)

Surmodics, Inc. (Sublime, Pounce Thrombectomy System)

BioCardia Inc. (Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery, Morph Universal Deflectable)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Rad Board Accessories, CE-Approved Microcatheters)

Johnson & Johnson (Duo Guide, DuraStar Balloon)

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Hunter, Leopard)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Halo, Accura Percutaneous)

Kaneka Corporation (Kaneka Balloon, Ikazuchi Zero Balloon)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (AngioJet ZelanteDVT, Uni*Fuse)

Baylis Medical Company, Inc. (NaviCross, VersaCross Transseptal Solution)

Acandis GmbH (NeuroSlider, NeuroBridge)

Microcatheters Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.53% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Delivery Microcatheters, Diagnostic Microcatheters, Aspiration Microcatheters, Steerable Microcatheters)

• By Design (Single Lumen Microcatheters, Dual Lumen Microcatheters)

• By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Oncology, Other Applications)

• By End-Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Key Drivers • Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand for Microcatheters

• Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Aging Population Propel Demand for Microcatheters

By Product, Aspiration Microcatheters Dominance and Steerable Microcatheters Fastest Growth

In 2023, Aspiration Microcatheters led the market with a 36% revenue share, driven by their efficiency in removing clots during critical procedures like stroke management and cardiovascular interventions. Rising thrombosis cases and advancements in aspiration technology have solidified their market dominance.

Steerable Microcatheters are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.86% from 2024 to 2032 due to their superior precision in navigating complex vascular systems. Increasing adoption in neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedures, coupled with ongoing technological improvements, fuels their rapid expansion.

By End-Use, Hospitals Dominate Microcatheters Market While ASCs See Rapid Growth

In 2023, Hospitals And Clinics dominated the microcatheters market with a 63% revenue share, driven by their ability to handle large volumes of complex procedures like cardiovascular and neurovascular interventions. Advanced infrastructure, specialized staff, and supportive reimbursement policies make these facilities the preferred choice for critical treatments.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.72% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing demand for cost-effective, minimally invasive procedures. Offering reduced recovery times, lower expenses, and greater convenience, ASCs are becoming a preferred choice over hospitals. The rise in same-day surgeries and the adoption of advanced medical technologies further drive their rapid market growth.

By Design, Dual Lumen Microcatheters Achieve Market Dominance and Rapid Growth Potential

The Dual Lumen Microcatheters segment held a leading 64% market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.02% from 2024-2032. Their dominance stems from their adaptability in handling complex cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures, enabling simultaneous diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. These devices enhance procedural efficiency, reduce operative times, and have become integral to minimally invasive techniques. Continuous technological advancements and rising adoption in emerging markets further propel their growth, driven by increasing cases of chronic diseases requiring precision-based treatments.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Microcatheters Market

In 2023, North America accounted for approximately 33% of the microcatheters market revenue, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular and neurovascular disorders. Strong adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, robust reimbursement systems, and significant investments in minimally invasive procedures reinforced the region's dominance.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.73% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising healthcare investments and an increasing burden of chronic diseases in countries like China and India. The region benefits from improved access to advanced medical technologies, supportive government initiatives, and the growth of medical tourism, fueling the widespread adoption of microcatheters.





Key Developments in Microcatheters Market

On March 1, 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation gained FDA approval for its AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon, the first U.S.-approved coronary drug-coated balloon, to treat coronary in-stent restenosis.

On February 29, 2024, Embolx secured FDA clearance for its Soldier High Flow Microcatheter, featuring advanced ultra-thin wall technology for improved precision in vascular interventions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Microcatheters Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Microcatheters Market Segmentation, by Design

9. Microcatheters Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Microcatheters Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

