IP Camera Market to Reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2032 | Amid Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The IP Camera Market was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2024–2032.”

Growing Demand for Smarter Surveillance Solutions

The IP camera market has experienced significant expansion driven by the increased need for enhanced security in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With the rise in security threats, both organizations and individuals are progressively using IP cameras that offer high-definition video quality, real-time alerts, and capabilities for remote monitoring. In 2023, more than 90% of IP cameras sold offered support for a resolution of at least 1080p or greater. AI-powered features, including human identification and motion tracking, have experienced an impressive 40% annual increase from 2023 to 2024. Cloud storage and mobile app integration currently make up 60% of new installations, emphasizing the increasing preference for integrated, user-friendly options. In areas such as India, where property crimes account for over 60% of reported incidents, the need for multi-camera systems in both residential and commercial sectors is anticipated to increase by 30% each year.

Key Market Segments in Focus:

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the market, accounting for 72% of the total share. This dominance stems from the essential role of physical components, such as high-definition cameras, robust sensors, and reliable storage solutions, in IP surveillance systems. Features like infrared vision, weather resistance, and large storage capacities drive demand for durable and high-performing hardware, especially in commercial and public installations.

By Product Type

Infrared IP cameras segment held the largest market share of 42% in 2023, driven by their critical role in 24/7 surveillance. Popular for low-light and night-vision applications, these cameras are widely used in sensitive areas such as banks, ATMs, and industrial sites. Their ability to capture high-resolution images in complete darkness makes them indispensable for continuous monitoring across diverse applications.

By Connection Type

The consolidated systems segment accounted for 71% of the market share in 2023. Unified security systems offer centralized control, high-resolution video feeds, and cloud storage, making them ideal for large-scale applications such as government infrastructure and enterprise campuses.

By End Use

The commercial segment led the market with a 62% share in 2023. This is attributed to the rising need for security and compliance in retail, banking, transportation, and government sectors. Advanced features like remote monitoring and integration with broader security frameworks make IP cameras a preferred choice for large-scale operations.

Regional Market Spotlight

Asia Pacific dominated the IP Camera Market in 2023, accounting for 46% of the market share. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and smart city initiatives, especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, have driven demand. Programs like China's "Safe Cities" have deployed millions of IP cameras to enhance public safety, particularly in sectors such as transportation and government.

Latin America is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2024–2032, due to rising crime rates, urbanization, and the adoption of intelligent surveillance technologies are the key growth drivers. Brazil's increased use of IP cameras for urban security and large-scale events like the World Cup and Olympics highlights the region's growing reliance on advanced surveillance systems.

Recent Developments in IP Camera Market

May 2023 : Canon India, a prominent company in digital imaging solutions, today unveiled its latest indoor 4K remote PTZ camera, the CR-N700.

: Canon India, a prominent company in digital imaging solutions, today unveiled its latest indoor 4K remote PTZ camera, the CR-N700. September 2024 – Belkin introduced the first DockKit compatible stand for Apple iPhones in India. Named “Auto-Tracking Stand Pro,” Belkin's newest product includes “automated subject-tracking technology” that tracks users on camera as they move.

