Liquid Handling System Market Size to Hit US$ 6.95 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Automated Drug Discovery & Research Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Handling System Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Liquid Handling System Market size was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The Rapid Growth of the Liquid Handling System Market in Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Research

The Liquid Handling System Market has experienced significant growth driven by automation and advancements in life sciences research. Automation has revolutionized liquid handling, increasing efficiency and accuracy in processes such as genomics, oncology, and pharmaceutical R&D. The rising demand for precision medicine and personalized therapies has intensified the need for high-precision liquid handling, further boosting the market. Breakthroughs in genomics technologies, particularly CRISPR and gene sequencing, have also played a key role in market expansion, as these technologies require highly accurate and reliable liquid handling systems for successful applications.

In addition to technological advancements, government funding and investments from pharmaceutical companies have fueled innovation within the liquid handling sector. This financial support has resulted in the development of cost-effective, scalable solutions that meet the increasing demand from research labs. Automated liquid handling systems are particularly gaining traction for their ability to enhance productivity, reduce human error, and improve the reproducibility of results, all of which are essential in high-stakes research environments.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Company

Tecan Group

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

Gilson

Sartorius

Integra Biosciences

Corning Incorporated

Hudson Robotics

Labcyte

Analytik Jena

BioTek Instruments

Formulatrix

Andrew Alliance

Aurora Biomed

Fluidigm Corporation

Opentrons & Other Players

Liquid Handling System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.20 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.77% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Genomics: The Impact of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Technological advancements in automation have significantly impacted industries such as drug discovery and genomics research. One of the key developments is the increased adoption of automated liquid handling systems, which are designed to efficiently manage and dispense liquids with high precision. These systems streamline high-throughput screening processes, which are essential for testing large volumes of compounds or samples quickly and accurately. By automating repetitive tasks, they reduce human error, enhance reproducibility, and improve overall productivity in laboratory settings. As a result, researchers can focus more on analysis and interpretation rather than manual processes.

The Role of Automated Liquid Handling Systems in Drug Discovery and Genomics

By Product: The drug discovery segment dominated with the market share over 38% in 2023, This dominance is largely attributed to heightened investments in research and development, particularly within the biopharma industry. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly concentrating on developing innovative treatments for chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which is driving the demand for advanced liquid handling solutions. Additionally, the outsourcing of drug discovery activities by pharmaceutical companies has further fueled market growth. By outsourcing, companies can reduce costs while enhancing operational efficiencies, which in turn contributes to the rising adoption of liquid handling systems in research and drug development processes.

Liquid Handling System Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Manual

Electronic

Automated

By Product

Pipettes

Manual Pipettes

Electronic Pipettes

Dispensers

Burettes

Automated Workstation

Microplate Readers

Consumables

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Cancer and Genomics Research

Others

By End-use

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Others

North America Leads Liquid Handling System Market Growth in 2023, with Europe Following Closely Behind in Projected Growth

North America region dominated with the market share over 44% in 2023, driven by its robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie has spurred significant investments in drug discovery and R&D. Additionally, public funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) plays a key role in supporting advanced research and clinical trials, which further fuels the demand for liquid handling systems.

Europe region with the highest growth projections during 2024-2032. driven by increasing interest in genomics, personalized medicine, and significant public and private investments in research initiatives. Leading players like AstraZeneca from the UK and BioNTech from Germany are making notable contributions to biotechnological advancements, especially in oncology and respiratory diseases. Collaborative efforts in Europe, such as the Horizon Europe program, are providing funding for innovative research, further fueling the market's growth.

Recent Developments

In April 2024: Corning Incorporated, a leader in materials science and life sciences innovation, continued to expand its portfolio of liquid handling products, providing advanced solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern laboratories. Their liquid handling technologies are designed to deliver precision, efficiency, and reliability, essential for a variety of applications in biological research, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics.

In December 2023: Tomtec Inc., a company specializing in automated liquid handling instruments based in Hamden, Connecticut, was acquired by Hudson Robotics, a New Jersey-based provider of laboratory automation solutions.

In September 2023: Sartorius, a prominent player in the Life Science Group, launched the Picus 2 Electronic Pipette. This new addition to their electronic pipette lineup combines cutting-edge connectivity with outstanding performance, setting a new benchmark for efficient and repeatable dispensing in biopharmaceutical and quality control applications.

