Havila Shipping ASA: Financing update and invitation to fixed income investor meetings

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 1 October 2024 by Havila Shipping ASA (“Havila Shipping”) which provided information on lenders' decisions to either settle or extend their outstanding loans under the restructuring agreement.

NOK 1,022 million of debt matures on 30 December 2024, whereof NOK 500 million shall be settled in cash and NOK 522 million shall be converted to shares.

In order to refinance the 30 December 2024 maturities, Havila Finans AS a company wholly owned by Havila Holding AS (50.96% owner of Havila Shipping), has mandated Arctic Securities AS to carry out a series of fixed income meetings. A new 2-year NOK 525 million senior secured callable bond issue will follow.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be on-lent to subsidiaries of Havila Shipping and used to repay in full the debt that shall be settled in cash on 30 December 2024.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 97 706

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Arne Johan Dale, CFO of Havila Shipping, on 9 December 2024 at 07:30.



