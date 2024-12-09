Global Masterclass on Effective Communication Strategies to Drive Organizational Change in 2025 - 2 Day Online Event, January 16-17, 2025

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communications to Drive Change in 2025 - Creating Effective Communication Strategies, Improving Workflows, and Driving Change in your Organization" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join on mastering internal communication strategies to effectively manage change in the workforce. Learn how to engage employees, foster transparency, and build trust during periods of transformation.

Gain critical insights and strategies for driving change in 2025 through effective internal communications. This event will equip you with the tools to create impactful communication plans, improve workflows, and foster a culture of adaptability within your organization.

Explore innovative communication strategies, learn how to overcome resistance to change, and ensure your workforce remains engaged and aligned with organizational objectives. You will leave with actionable advice on creating clear, compelling messages that resonate across all levels of your organization. Including, how to:

Design Communication Plans that engage all employees, including remote and offline workers.

Leverage Technology to enhance engagement across dispersed teams.

Craft Attention-Grabbing Messages that drive key change initiatives.

Measure Impact and refine communication strategies using data.

Overcome Communication Barriers like language differences and information overload.

Promote Transparency to build trust and foster open dialogue.

Compare with Industry Standards to ensure competitive strategies.

Use Creative Tactics like gamification and social media for employee engagement.

Benefits Of Attending This Masterclass

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations with real-world examples and proven strategies for driving change through communication.

Networking List to foster connections with peers in corporate communication and change management, fostering collaboration beyond the event.

Engage interactive sessions focused on effective communication strategies, workflows, and driving organizational change.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Benefit from extensive instruction on how improve internal communication and drive change effectively.

Opportunity to have your questions on communication strategies addressed in real-time by industry experts.

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Communications Director

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Conference Agenda:

Chairperson's Welcome

Alice Grey Harrison, Managing Partner - AGH Consulting

Workshop: Designing Communication Strategies that Drive Organizational Change

Alice Grey Harrison, Managing Partner - AGH Consulting

Case Study: Navigating Resistance to Change: Tools and Transitional Objects for Success

Victoria Grady, Director-MSM Graduate Program and Associate Professor of Org Behavior - George Mason University - Costello College of Business

Workshop: Harnessing Technology and Data to Enhance Change Communication

Alice Grey Harrison, Managing Partner - AGH Consulting

Panel: Overcoming Barriers to Change Through Strategic Communication

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications - TreeHouse Foods

Jill Mack, Senior Principal, Communication - Discover

Moderator: Alice Grey Harrison, Managing Partner - AGH Consulting

Aatif Khan, Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global

Naomi Rettke, Communications Principal - Prime Therapeutics

Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways

Conference Speakers

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications, TreeHouse Foods

Naomi Rettke, Communications Principal, Prime Therapeutics

Victoria Grady, Director-MSM Graduate Program & Associate Professor, George Mason University - Costello College of Business

Jill Mack, Senior Principal, Communications, Discover

Aatif Khan, Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global

