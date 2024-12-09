Signing Day Sports Unveils 2025 U.S. Army Bowl Regional Combine Series Schedule

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced a schedule of events in its expected role as National Recruiting Partner for the 2025 U.S. Army Bowl Regional Combine Series.

The U.S. Army Bowl Regional Combine Series, spanning 14 events from February through May 2025, is expected to spotlight the talents of more than 3,500 up-and-coming student-athletes. Participation in these combines is one of the steps required for athletes seeking selection for the 2025 U.S. Army Bowl National High School All-American game. With an expected attendance of at least 250 athletes per event, the combines offer invaluable recruitment exposure and opportunities and an ideal venue to introduce the Signing Day Sports app to a wide audience of potential new users. All participants will be given access to the app’s features, benefits, and services, designed to support their recruiting journey and athletic development.

Jeff Hecklinski, President of Signing Day Sports, commented, "The energy and momentum surrounding the 2025 U.S. Army Regional Combine Series, which we expect to be powered by Signing Day Sports, is truly inspiring. Since its launch in 2023, the U.S. Army Regional Combine Series has seen remarkable growth, from around 600 participants in its first year to an anticipated 3,500 in 2025. It has firmly established itself as the nation’s premier regional and national football combine series, empowering student-athletes and their families to build their brands and jumpstart their recruiting journeys. As we gear up for the third annual series, we are proud to play a key role in the recruiting process for student-athletes nationwide. The 2025 Combine Series is expected to showcase talent from 14 powerhouse football states, including Georgia, Florida, Texas, California, Ohio, and Alabama.”

The 2024 U.S. Army Bowl National Combine and U.S. Army Bowl Game will take place later this month, from December 18–22, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, The Star, in Frisco, Texas.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology.

For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

Forward-Looking Statements

