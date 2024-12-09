Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Key Growth Opportunities Report 2024-2029 - Managed Cybersecurity Services Will Gain Popularity among Commercial Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Connected Trucks Cybersecurity, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis aims to examine the connected truck cybersecurity market, which includes light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. This analysis has a global scope, focusing on key regions - North America, Europe, China, India, and Japan - which it considers for market forecasting.



With upcoming regulatory mandates, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must prioritize cybersecurity needs. Commercial vehicle OEMs are exploring partnerships with specialist companies to seamlessly adapt to the industry's best practices and ensure compliance with regulations.

This analysis determines the key impacts of commercial vehicle cyberattacks, the drivers and restraints affecting the market, and cybersecurity spending trends and their effects. In addition, it identifies the partnership strategies automakers adopt to implement cybersecurity frameworks in vehicles and assesses the more notable regulations and standards that will impact the industry. The base year is 2023, and the forecast covers the total addressable market opportunity for connected truck cybersecurity between 2023 and 2029.

Key Growth Opportunities

Managed Cybersecurity Services Will Gain Popularity among Commercial Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers

Increasing Truck Connectivity Opens Opportunities for Cybersecurity Solutions

AI-based Cyberattacks Will Threaten Future Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Key Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

Key Partnerships in Connected Truck Cybersecurity

PV and Connected Truck Cybersecurity Comparative Analysis

Connected Truck Cybersecurity Analysis by Key Regions

Cybersecurity in Connected Trucks

Connected Trucks Segmentation by Type

Types of Cybersecurity Attacks Impacting Connected Trucks

Most Vulnerable Threat Points in Connected Trucks

Why is Cybersecurity Crucial for Connected Trucks?

Cyberattack Scenarios in Connected Trucks

Key Automotive Cyberattack Incidents

Key Factors Impacting the Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Market

Key Takeaways

Market Analysis and Regulatory Outlook

Essential Cybersecurity Components in Connected Trucks

Cybersecurity Insurance: Financial Losses Due to Cyberattacks against Connected Trucks

Cybersecurity Insurance: Types of Losses and Implications for OEMs

Key Regulations Impacting Cybersecurity for Connected Trucks

Key Takeaways

Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Analysis

Types of Connectivity

Installed Base Contribution by Product Type

LCV, MCV, and HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast

Factors Impacting Cybersecurity Spending in Connected Trucks

Forecast Considerations

Automotive Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market for Connected Trucks

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhm0o4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.