Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Key Growth Opportunities Report 2024-2029 - Managed Cybersecurity Services Will Gain Popularity among Commercial Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Connected Trucks Cybersecurity, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis aims to examine the connected truck cybersecurity market, which includes light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. This analysis has a global scope, focusing on key regions - North America, Europe, China, India, and Japan - which it considers for market forecasting.
With upcoming regulatory mandates, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must prioritize cybersecurity needs. Commercial vehicle OEMs are exploring partnerships with specialist companies to seamlessly adapt to the industry's best practices and ensure compliance with regulations.
This analysis determines the key impacts of commercial vehicle cyberattacks, the drivers and restraints affecting the market, and cybersecurity spending trends and their effects. In addition, it identifies the partnership strategies automakers adopt to implement cybersecurity frameworks in vehicles and assesses the more notable regulations and standards that will impact the industry. The base year is 2023, and the forecast covers the total addressable market opportunity for connected truck cybersecurity between 2023 and 2029.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Managed Cybersecurity Services Will Gain Popularity among Commercial Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Increasing Truck Connectivity Opens Opportunities for Cybersecurity Solutions
- AI-based Cyberattacks Will Threaten Future Vehicles
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Findings
- Key Partnerships in Connected Truck Cybersecurity
- PV and Connected Truck Cybersecurity Comparative Analysis
- Connected Truck Cybersecurity Analysis by Key Regions
Cybersecurity in Connected Trucks
- Connected Trucks Segmentation by Type
- Types of Cybersecurity Attacks Impacting Connected Trucks
- Most Vulnerable Threat Points in Connected Trucks
- Why is Cybersecurity Crucial for Connected Trucks?
- Cyberattack Scenarios in Connected Trucks
- Key Automotive Cyberattack Incidents
- Key Factors Impacting the Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Market
- Key Takeaways
Market Analysis and Regulatory Outlook
- Essential Cybersecurity Components in Connected Trucks
- Cybersecurity Insurance: Financial Losses Due to Cyberattacks against Connected Trucks
- Cybersecurity Insurance: Types of Losses and Implications for OEMs
- Key Regulations Impacting Cybersecurity for Connected Trucks
- Key Takeaways
Connected Trucks Cybersecurity Analysis
- Types of Connectivity
- Installed Base Contribution by Product Type
- LCV, MCV, and HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast
- Factors Impacting Cybersecurity Spending in Connected Trucks
- Forecast Considerations
- Automotive Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market for Connected Trucks
- Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhm0o4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.