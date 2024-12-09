Bronchiectasis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchiectasis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of bronchiectasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the bronchiectasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The bronchiectasis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM bronchiectasis market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers bronchiectasis treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



Key Highlights

In 2023, there were approximately 1,028,651 diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in the 7MM. Of these, the US accounted for approximately 37% of the cases, EU4 and the UK countries accounted for around 54%, followed by Japan which represented nearly 9%.

In 2023, there were approximately 77,445 diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis across the 7MM. Of these, the US accounted for about 53.7%, EU4 and the UK made up around 46.3%, and Japan represented nearly 0.1% of cases.

The bronchiectasis market is set for steady growth, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) anticipated from 2024 to 2034. This expansion in the 7MM is driven by the introduction of innovative therapies such as Brensocatib, and CMS I-neb, as well as advances in diagnostic techniques and the rising prevalence of bronchiectasis.

The bronchiectasis market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%.

A critical unmet need in bronchiectasis is the lack of approved, disease-specific therapies. Current treatments primarily focus on symptom management rather than addressing the underlying pathology, creating a significant gap in effective long-term solutions and driving demand for targeted, innovative drug development.

In October 2024, Insmed shared positive late-breaking subgroup data from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib for patients with bronchiectasis at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting.

Bronchiectasis Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the bronchiectasis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, microbiology of NCFB patients, total diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, and microbiology of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

In the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB were approximately 1,028,651 in 2023. This number is anticipated to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034), driven by increased awareness and screening, along with advancements in diagnostic techniques.

In 2023, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, with approximately 380,711 cases, while France accounted for the least, with only 37,576 cases.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, with approximately 224,976 cases in 2023, followed by Spain with approximately 149,236 cases, and Italy with nearly 89,584 cases.

Among the severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in EU4 and the UK in 2023, there were approximately 235,481 moderate cases, around 163,649 severe cases, and 152,230 mild cases.

Among the gender-specific cases of NCFB in the UK in 2023, there were approximately 130,486 cases for females and around 94,490 cases for males.

In Japan in 2023, the majority of etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB were attributed to other pathogen, accounting for 46,600 cases.

In 2023, among the 7MM, Japan had approximately 96,580 diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB.

In 2023, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, with approximately 41,566 cases, while Japan accounted for the least, with only 59 cases.

Among the gender-specific cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in EU4 and the UK in 2023, there were approximately 17,081 cases for females and around 18,738 cases for males.

Among the age-specific cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in Japan in 2023, there were approximately 24 cases for children and around 36 cases for adult.

In 2023, the majority of etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in Japan were attributed to Staphylococcus aureus, accounting for 36 cases.

Bronchiectasis Emerging Drugs

Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca Brensocatib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor targeting dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1), is being developed by Insmed for the treatment of bronchiectasis, CRSsNP, and other neutrophil-driven conditions. By inhibiting DPP1, brensocatib aims to reduce inflammation by blocking the activation of neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, during neutrophil formation in the bone marrow. Insmed reported positive topline results from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib in patients with bronchiectasis, leading to plans for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the US FDA in late 2024. If approved, brensocatib is expected to launch in the US by mid-2025, followed by launches in Europe and Japan in the first half of 2026. In October 2024, Insmed shared positive late-breaking subgroup data from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib for patients with bronchiectasis at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting. Furthermore, the EMA approved a Pediatric Investigational Plan for brensocatib in bronchiectasis patients, and brensocatib has gained access to the PRIME scheme and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for adult bronchiectasis patients.

Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb): Zambon CMS I-neb is an investigational inhaled therapy for adults with bronchiectasis colonized by P. aeruginosa, potentially offering a first-in-class treatment option. It uses colistimethate sodium, a prodrug of colistin, a polymyxin antibiotic targeting aerobic Gram-negative pathogens, including drug-resistant P. aeruginosa. By disrupting the bacterial cell membrane, colistin causes cell death and serves as a last-resort treatment for infections like carbapenem-resistant P. aeruginosa. In September 2024, Zambon released the results of the Phase III PROMIS-I and PROMIS-II studies in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal. The Phase III PROMIS-I trial demonstrated a significant reduction in pulmonary exacerbation rates. Although the PROMIS-II trial was terminated early due to the pandemic, pre-pandemic data showed consistency with PROMIS-I outcomes. Zambon is working with regulatory authorities to expedite patient access. The US FDA has granted CMS I-neb Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), as well as QIDP and Fast Track Designation (FTD).

FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca FASENRA (benralizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-5 receptor alpha on eosinophils, facilitating the recruitment of natural killer cells to induce apoptosis, resulting in rapid and near-complete depletion of blood and tissue eosinophils in most patients. FASENRA is currently under investigation for treating adult patients with NCFB associated with eosinophilic inflammation (bronchiectasis + EI). According to clinicaltrials.gov, FASENRA completed Phase III clinical trials for this indication in April 2024.



Market Outlook



The market for bronchiectasis is poised for significant growth due to the evolving landscape of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions addressing the complex pathophysiology of the disease. Current therapeutic strategies encompass a range of treatment options which includes medications, chest physical therapy, hydration, and in severe cases, oxygen therapy with inhaled antibiotics demonstrating efficacy in managing chronic bacterial infections and reducing exacerbation rates.

Emerging therapies, such as Brensocatib, a Dipeptidyl Peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor, and BI 1291583, a cathepsin C inhibitor, target neutrophilic inflammation through distinct mechanisms, thereby offering novel approaches to improve patient outcomes. Additionally, investigational therapies like CMS I-neb and monoclonal antibodies such as FASENRA and Itepekimab present further options by directly targeting specific inflammatory pathways associated with eosinophilic inflammation. The incorporation of non-pharmacological approaches, particularly Airway Clearance Techniques (ACTs), complements pharmacological regimens, enhancing mucus clearance and preventing infection. However, the market faces challenges, including a lack of consensus guidelines and under-researched therapies like mucolytics and hyperosmolar agents, which may hinder optimal patient management.



Nonetheless, ongoing clinical trials and advancements in drug development highlight the potential for innovative treatments to fill existing gaps in bronchiectasis management, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients and reducing the burden on healthcare systems. With a promising pipeline of therapies in various stages of development, the future of bronchiectasis treatment appears increasingly optimistic, underscoring the need for continued research and clinical validation to fully realize these opportunities.



Key players Insmed, Zambon, AstraZeneca, Renovion, Sanofi, and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products to treat bronchiectasis.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of bronchiectasis explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the bronchiectasis market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM bronchiectasis market.

Key Topics Covered:





Key Insights

Market Overview at a Glance Market Share (%) Distribution of Bronchiectasis in 2020 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bronchiectasis in 2034

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview Signs and Symptoms Etiology and Manifestations Risk Factors Pathogenesis Pathophysiology Diagnosis Treatment and Management

Epidemiology and Patient Population Key Findings NCFB Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Brensocatib: Insmed/Astrazeneca Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-Neb): Zambon Fasenra (Benralizumab): Astrazeneca Arina-1 (Rvn-301): Renovion Hsk31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A Ap-Pa02: Armata Pharmaceuticals Ensifentrine (Nebulizer): Verona Pharma Itepekimab: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Bi 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. Csl787: CSL Key Findings Key Market Forecast Assumptions Market Outlook Conjoint Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Access and Reimbursement

