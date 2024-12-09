Australia Automotive Aftermarket Industry 2024-2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunity Analysis in the Automotive Aftermarket, Australia, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis of the automotive aftermarket in Australia focuses on light vehicles, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. The aftermarket includes all non-warranty replacement parts installed after the vehicles are sold from dealers.
Automotive parts are part of the complete vehicle assembly and are very important in the aftermarket, focusing on vehicle service, maintenance, and repair. In addition, the aftermarket covers original equipment (OE) parts and independent aftermarket (IAM) parts, which are related to parts that are factory-installed and procured from OE manufacturers. Independent parts manufacturers sell IAM parts to warehouse distributors, retailers, and other distribution channels throughout the aftermarket.
This analysis provides a business snapshot of the automotive aftermarket, including growth drivers, growth restraints, regulations, aftermarket trends, vehicle-in-operation (VIO) overview, new and used vehicle sales, automotive parts revenue breakdown by parts types, leading parts suppliers, and distribution channels.
In Australia, the automotive aftermarket is in a mature stage of its life cycle. Due to the aging of vehicles in Australia, the demand for the aftermarket, including automotive parts and services, has been strong. With the rise in demand for the automotive aftermarket, the demand volume and aftermarket value are also growing.
The development of the aftermarket will become an important indicator to support the sustainable development of Australia's automotive industry.
Key Growth Opportunities
- High Vehicle Ownership and VIO
- New Strategies for the Independent Aftermarket Channel
- Pricing Strategies and Professional Aftermarket Expertise
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definitions
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Automotive Aftermarket Sector
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Australian Automotive Aftermarket
Ecosystem in the Automotive Aftermarket
- Aftermarket Products
- Questions This Study Answers
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Findings and Future Outlook
Growth Generator in the Australian Automotive Aftermarket
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regulations
- Key Activities
- Automotive Aftermarket Trends
Growth Generator: VIO
- VIO by State
- Vehicle Ownership by State
- VIO by Age
- VIO by Powertrain
- VIO by Brand
- VIO Forecast
- Average Age of VIO Forecast
- Vehicle Ownership Forecast
Growth Generator: New and Used Vehicles
- New and Used Vehicle Sales Forecast
- New Vehicle Sales
Growth Generator: Automotive Aftermarket Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast
- Automotive Aftermarket Revenue by Parts Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends
Growth Generator: Automotive Aftermarket Analysis
- Distribution Channel
- Automotive Aftermarket by Channel
- Automotive Aftermarket Competitors to Watch
- Business Models in the EV Aftermarket
