Australia Automotive Aftermarket Industry 2024-2030

This analysis of the automotive aftermarket in Australia focuses on light vehicles, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. The aftermarket includes all non-warranty replacement parts installed after the vehicles are sold from dealers.



Automotive parts are part of the complete vehicle assembly and are very important in the aftermarket, focusing on vehicle service, maintenance, and repair. In addition, the aftermarket covers original equipment (OE) parts and independent aftermarket (IAM) parts, which are related to parts that are factory-installed and procured from OE manufacturers. Independent parts manufacturers sell IAM parts to warehouse distributors, retailers, and other distribution channels throughout the aftermarket.



This analysis provides a business snapshot of the automotive aftermarket, including growth drivers, growth restraints, regulations, aftermarket trends, vehicle-in-operation (VIO) overview, new and used vehicle sales, automotive parts revenue breakdown by parts types, leading parts suppliers, and distribution channels.



In Australia, the automotive aftermarket is in a mature stage of its life cycle. Due to the aging of vehicles in Australia, the demand for the aftermarket, including automotive parts and services, has been strong. With the rise in demand for the automotive aftermarket, the demand volume and aftermarket value are also growing.



The development of the aftermarket will become an important indicator to support the sustainable development of Australia's automotive industry.

Key Growth Opportunities

High Vehicle Ownership and VIO

New Strategies for the Independent Aftermarket Channel

Pricing Strategies and Professional Aftermarket Expertise

Key Topics Covered:



Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definitions

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Automotive Aftermarket Sector

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Australian Automotive Aftermarket

Ecosystem in the Automotive Aftermarket

Aftermarket Products

Questions This Study Answers

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Findings and Future Outlook

Growth Generator in the Australian Automotive Aftermarket

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regulations

Key Activities

Automotive Aftermarket Trends

Growth Generator: VIO

VIO by State

Vehicle Ownership by State

VIO by Age

VIO by Powertrain

VIO by Brand

VIO Forecast

Average Age of VIO Forecast

Vehicle Ownership Forecast

Growth Generator: New and Used Vehicles

New and Used Vehicle Sales Forecast

New Vehicle Sales

Growth Generator: Automotive Aftermarket Forecast

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast

Automotive Aftermarket Revenue by Parts Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends

Growth Generator: Automotive Aftermarket Analysis

Distribution Channel

Automotive Aftermarket by Channel

Automotive Aftermarket Competitors to Watch

Business Models in the EV Aftermarket

