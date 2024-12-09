Africa Gaming Market Worth is Skyrocketing to Reach US$ 10.81 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research, the Africa gaming market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 10,81 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.16 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.96% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Africa is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse in the global gaming industry, driven by its youthful population, increasing internet penetration, and widespread adoption of mobile devices. With nearly 200 million gamers in 2023, the continent is witnessing exponential growth in gaming engagement. Major contributors to this boom include South Africa, which leads with an annual gaming revenue of $290 million, followed by Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Mobile gaming dominates the market, with over 300 million African gamers accessing games via smartphones, while mobile game revenue alone exceeded $1.5 billion in 2023.

Download Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/africa-gaming-market

The youth demographic, particularly males aged 18-35, forms the backbone of Africa’s gaming market. This group accounts for the majority of gamers, with over 150 million male players actively engaging in games like FIFA, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile. Competitive esports is also gaining traction, with events like the African Esports Championship attracting over 100,000 participants and millions of viewers. FIFA 23 sold over 1.5 million copies in Africa this year, while eFootball 2023 recorded 3.2 million downloads. Locally developed games are also making waves, with titles like "Whot King" by Maliyo Games reaching 3 million downloads. Developers like Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, and Nyamakop are creating culturally relevant games, further enriching the gaming ecosystem.

Mobile gaming remains the cornerstone of Africa’s gaming market due to its affordability and accessibility. With over 650 million mobile phone users and 40 million new mobile internet users added in 2023, the continent is primed for continued growth. Free-to-Play (F2P) games dominate downloads, with titles like Garena Free Fire and Candy Crush Saga collectively amassing over 400 million downloads. In-game purchases and advertisements generated over $700 million in revenue this year, while microtransactions reached $200 million. As Africa’s gaming industry evolves, it presents vast opportunities for local and international developers to tap into its growing market, fueled by a young, tech-savvy population eager to engage with interactive digital content.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its rapid growth, Africa's gaming market faces several challenges. Limited access to traditional banking systems presents obstacles for monetization, but it also opens opportunities for fintech innovations to facilitate digital payments. The reliance on "gray" markets for console sales indicates a need for more formal distribution channels, which could be addressed through strategic partnerships and investments in local infrastructure.

The demand for culturally relevant content presents another significant opportunity. Over half of African gamers express a desire for games that reflect their cultural identity, yet 56% are unaware of any games made in Africa. This gap in the market provides ample room for local developers to create games that resonate with African audiences, potentially leading to increased engagement and revenue.

Key Findings in Africa Gaming Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 10.81 Billion CAGR 19.56% By Game Type Sports (40%) By Device Type Mobiles (60%) By Demographic Male (60%) By Revenue Model Free-to-Play (55%) Top Drivers Youthful population driving demand for gaming and entertainment

Increasing mobile device adoption across the continent.

Improving internet access and connectivity infrastructure. Top Trends Rise of mobile gaming as the dominant platform.

Emergence of local game developers and content creation.

Growth of competitive e-sports and gaming communities Top Challenges Limited access to high-speed internet and reliable power.

Lack of investment and funding for game development.

Underrepresentation of African narratives in global gaming.

Infrastructure and Technological Advancements

The rapid growth of Africa's gaming market is underpinned by significant improvements in infrastructure and technological advancements. Internet connectivity, a crucial factor for online gaming, is expanding rapidly. In South Africa, for instance, the percentage of households with internet access is projected to reach 97.38% by 2029. This increase in connectivity is further bolstered by the deployment of high-bandwidth networks such as 4G and 5G, particularly in Sub-Saharan and North Africa. Mobile technology plays a pivotal role in the industry's growth. The GSMA forecasts that by 2030, there will be nearly 700 million mobile subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigeria and Ethiopia contributing significantly to this expansion. This proliferation of mobile devices has made gaming accessible to a broader audience, with 95% of gamers in Sub-Saharan Africa playing on smartphones or tablets.

Demographics and Gaming Habits

Africa's youthful population is a key driver of gaming market’s growth. With a median age of 19.7 years, compared to the global median of 30.4 years, Africa presents a vast and engaged audience for gaming content. This demographic advantage is reflected in the gaming habits of African players, with 66% engaging in gaming activities at least three times a day.

The gaming landscape in Africa is diverse, with various genres capturing the attention of players. Sports games, particularly titles like FIFA and PES, are highly popular, especially on consoles. Other favored genres include car racing, adventure, puzzle, and strategy games. Mobile gaming dominates the market, with 92% of gamers playing on their smartphones, primarily due to the accessibility and affordability of mobile devices compared to traditional gaming setups.

Investment and Funding Landscape

The potential of Africa's gaming market has not gone unnoticed by investors. Over the past decade, the sector has secured more than $94.7 million in funding, with a peak in investment activity observed in 2022. This influx of capital has enabled companies like Carry1st, a mobile games publishing platform based in Cape Town, to expand their operations and develop new gaming titles tailored for the African market. Major global players are also taking notice of Africa's gaming potential. Sony, a leader in the global gaming industry, has made a strategic investment in Carry1st, signaling confidence in the African market's future. This investment trend is likely to continue as the industry matures and demonstrates its ability to deliver substantial returns.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/africa-gaming-market

The Cultural and Financial Impact of Sports Games in Africa’s Gaming Industry

Sports games dominate Africa’s gaming market with over 40% market share due to their alignment with the continent’s cultural identity and economic realities. Football is the most popular sport across Africa, with over 400 million fans, creating a strong foundation for sports gaming. The digital versions of football games, such as FIFA 23 and eFootball 2023, have become extensions of this passion, enabling fans to immerse themselves in their favorite leagues and players. In 2023, FIFA 23 alone recorded more than 2 million African players, making it one of the most played titles on the continent. Additionally, sports-themed mobile games like Real Football by Gameloft continue to attract millions of downloads due to their accessibility on low-spec smartphones. The esports scene in Africa, which is rapidly growing, also plays a significant role in the prominence of sports games. In 2023, over 100 esports tournaments in Africa featured sports games, with prizes exceeding $1 million collectively. South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are leading hubs for esports, where football-based games dominate competitions.

The Africa Esports Championship (AEC) registered over 50,000 participants this year, with FIFA as the top title. Moreover, the affordability of sports games compared to other genres makes them more appealing in the gaming market where affordability is key—over 60% of African gamers earn below $500 monthly. The primary audience for sports games includes male gamers aged 16-30, who make up over 70% of Africa’s gaming population. However, sports games are increasingly gaining traction among women, particularly in urban centers like Lagos and Johannesburg. The growth of mobile platforms has also boosted accessibility, with over 250 million Africans owning gaming-capable smartphones. Coupled with sponsorships from brands like MTN and Coca-Cola, sports games continue to thrive, creating a sustainable ecosystem that aligns with Africa’s passion for sports and its growing digital economy.

Free-to-Play Games Revolutionizing Accessibility and Growth in Africa’s Gaming Market

Free-to-Play (F2P) games have emerged as the backbone of Africa’s gaming market, revolutionizing accessibility and affordability. With mobile gaming as the dominant platform, where over 350 million Africans now own smartphones, F2P games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Candy Crush Saga dominate downloads across app stores. In 2023, PUBG Mobile reported over 20 million active players in Africa, while Call of Duty: Mobile crossed 10 million active users across Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. These games attract players by eliminating upfront costs, allowing gamers to pay for optional in-game items instead. In 2023, the F2P segment held over 55% market share. The growth of F2P games is tied to Africa’s unique economic landscape. With over 500 million Africans living on less than $5 per day, affordability is critical for gaming to thrive. Free-to-Play models solve this issue by offering zero-cost entry, while in-game purchases allow developers to monetize without alienating users. In 2023, in-game purchases in Africa generated over $200 million in revenue, a significant milestone for the continent’s gaming sector. Mobile money services like M-Pesa in East Africa have further simplified microtransactions, enabling gamers to spend small amounts on items like skins, weapons, and upgrades.

F2P games are also shaping market dynamics by fostering inclusivity and local development. For instance, African-developed F2P games like Kukulu (Ethiopia) and Black Lion (Kenya) have gained traction, showcasing culturally relevant themes and narratives. Developers are also optimizing games to work on low-end devices and patchy networks, which are common in the region. With over 60% of African gamers playing on smartphones with less than 4GB RAM, such optimization is critical. As internet penetration increases, reaching over 480 million users in 2023, F2P games are expected to continue driving growth and innovation in Africa’s gaming market.

Top Players in Africa Gaming Market

Kucheza

Kagiso Interactive

Nyamakop

Celestial Games

Kiro'o Games

Kuluya

Nairabet

Gamsole

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Game Type Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others

By Device Type PC/MMO Tablet Mobile Phone TV/Console

By Revenue Model Free-to-Play (F2P) Pay-to-Play (P2P) Subscription Model In-App Purchases

By Demographics Kids Male Female



To read the full report, please visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/africa-gaming-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube