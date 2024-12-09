$PEDRO COIN Goes Live with Multi-Tier Staking Feature and Detailed Roadmap

London, UK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $PEDRO COIN team has recently launched its native cryptocurrency, catching the eye of many meme coin fans. This innovative token symbolizes strength and confidence, aiming to redefine how the crypto community engages with digital assets.





Backed by a fully audited smart contract and a bold vision, $PEDRO COIN promises transparency and security.

The Launch of $PEDRO: Strength, Confidence, and Community at Its Core

The recent launch of $PEDRO is important news for the memecoin crypto niche. In fact, the coin aims to become a leading meme token with big ambitions of changing people's perspective on cryptocurrencies. This is evident in their $1 million marketing campaign and strong community building around the unique brand.

The fully audited $PEDRO token promotes transparency and security for its users through an open disclosure of smart contract code.

With a total supply of 777,777,777 tokens, $PEDRO has allocated different percentages for each aspect of its ecosystem. The presale alone accounts for 30%, while 5% is dedicated to marketing and community engagement. Additionally, 10% is reserved for community rewards and airdrops, another 10% for CEX listing, and 30% for DEX listing. The remaining 15% is allocated for staking activities.

With such robust tokenomics and a strong emphasis on community engagement, $PEDRO is something new in this niche.

What to Expect from the $PEDRO Ecosystem

The first thing to know about $PEDRO COIN is, perhaps, its staking system. There are 3 tiers—Silver, Gold, and Diamond—each with a minimum requirement of $PEDRO coins. The idea is that, the higher the tier, the higher the potential for APR.

A look at the project's roadmap is also important. Phase 1—which is already over—saw the release of the project concept, tokenomics, whitepaper, website, and smart contract deployment. Phase 2 featured the smart contract audit and the launch of the PEDRO presale.

Phase 3 will involve PR and influencer marketing, as well as getting listed on various crypto trackers. Additionally, the team plans to collaborate with other projects and launch airdrops, giveaways, and surprises.

Come Phase 4, the PEDRO presale will be completed, and users can claim their $PEDRO coins. The project is then set for listing on exchanges, allowing users to buy and trade the coin.

About $PEDRO COIN





$PEDRO COIN (or simply $PEDRO) is a new memecoin with big ambitions. The symbol of strength, confidence, and adventure aims to change perceptions of cryptocurrency. $PEDRO has launched an aggressive marketing campaign to become the leading meme token on the market.

The ongoing presale promises to attract true believers who can't wait to hold their $PEDRO. With a clear roadmap and a solid staking offer, $PEDRO is committed to building a strong and active community.

The project's official website features an informative whitepaper that further describes the $PEDRO ecosystem. Furthermore, the social media pages listed below provide updates and engage with the community.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Instagram





Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.







