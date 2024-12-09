Hivello teams up with U2U Network: a new era for DePIN accessibility

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a platform dedicated to aggregating DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) projects, and U2U Network, a purpose-built layer-1 blockchain tailored for the demands of DePIN, are announcing a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to explore the distribution of U2U nodes within the Hivello ecosystem.

Hivello provides users with a seamless way to earn passive income using their idle desktop devices. Their platform aggregates the top-performing DePIN networks into a simple, user-friendly desktop app that requires no technical or crypto expertise.

U2U Network features an innovative design that integrates Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology with the Helios Consensus. This architecture supports 17,000 transactions per second (TPS) per sharding, with testing demonstrating an impressive 500,000 TPS across the network and a finality time of just 650 milliseconds. Its modular subnet framework further empowers enterprises to build tailored decentralized applications while maintaining robust security and scalability.

U2U’s advanced node network is designed to power IoT, telecommunications, and AI applications, addressing the needs of these rapidly evolving industries. As the DePIN market experiences exponential growth, U2U is strategically positioned to become a leading force in shaping decentralized infrastructure. Hivello complements this vision by bolstering the U2U network's supply side, delivering high-quality nodes that prioritize security, stability, and decentralization.

“Through our partnership with Hivello, we’re making decentralized infrastructure more accessible while setting new standards in scalability and security. Together, we’re empowering individuals to effortlessly contribute to the growth of IoT, AI, and telecommunications industries,” said Ms. Chloe Phung, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of U2U Network.

“We’re excited to partner with U2U Network and explore how our combined efforts can make DePIN more accessible. This collaboration is a step forward in our shared goal of bringing decentralized infrastructure and the benefits it holds, to a broader audience and empowering users worldwide,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

About U2U:

U2U network is a Modular Layer 1 with perfect fit infrastructure for DePIN and Blockchain real-world application builders.

DAG & Helios Consensus

U2U combines the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure with the Helios consensus mechanism to achieve high throughput, low latency, and energy efficiency.

Subnet Technology



Layer 1 (EVM compatible) as the core blockchain



Subnet SDK & Infrastructure allows builders to integrate and build their own DePIN subnet protocol quickly with most functions needed built-in (Node structure, DePIN Client for hardware power contribute,..)



Hardware infrastructure: Mobile device (1M+), GPU & CPU (30K+ H100 & A100). Products built on the specific subnet with unique feature and hardware power



Layer G Infrastructure: help developers build Web3 games 8x times faster and with 6x times lower operational costs. The Game Engine and SDKs support feature-rich such as match-making, multiplayer and leaderboard.

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

