The Power in Partnerships: LatiNation Media and The Shade Room Unite for Custom Content Creation, with Mirriad Powering Sales and Virtual Product Placement Opportunities Leading into 2025

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, the leading media network for 18+ Latino audiences, and The Shade Room, the definitive voice in Black culture and entertainment, have announced an exclusive partnership to co-produce and distribute custom content. Brought together by virtual product placement pioneer Mirriad, the collaboration aims to create groundbreaking content that authentically connects with multicultural audiences.

The partnership will focus on co-producing lifestyle, travel, sports, and entertainment content designed to resonate deeply with 18+ multicultural and multi-identity audiences. By combining The Shade Room’s unparalleled digital influence and LatiNation Media’s expertise in Latino representation, this collaboration will deliver content that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of the communities they serve.

Mirriad’s technology will enable seamless integration of brands into the content, offering advertisers a non-disruptive way to connect with engaged audiences. This groundbreaking use of virtual product placement aligns with the mission of The Diverse Media Alliance: to drive equity, inclusion, and innovation in the media and advertising ecosystem.

The partnership will be unveiled in greater detail at the 2025 IAB Newfronts.

QUOTES:

Andres Palencia, CEO of LatiNation Media, said, “This partnership embodies what the 18+ audience wants and represents: Multi-identity content that drives a conversation and illuminates the music, sports, and lifestyle our audiences enjoy and aim to achieve. Working with The Shade Room will be a great step in the intersectionality of content, and the work Maria Teresa and Mirriad do is important in providing equity and differentiation for brands and marketers.”

Joshua Ott, Head of Revenue at The Shade Room, added, “We’re excited to keep expanding our custom content and deepening our connection with the TSR audiences as part of this partnership. Teaming up with LatiNation Media for co-production and distribution, along with Mirriad's support, lets us create content that resonates with our intersectional communities while giving brands a seamless way to be part of the conversation.”

“At Mirriad, we are proud to support this groundbreaking partnership that unites two powerful media voices. The work we’re doing through The Diverse Media Alliance underscores the importance of innovation and collaboration in creating a more equitable media landscape,” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, SVP, Brand Partnerships and Head of Supplier Diversity. “Heading into 2025, partnerships like this are critical to ensuring that brands can engage with diverse audiences authentically and inclusively, while advancing the inclusive media movement forward.”

Both companies boast large, socially, and digitally engaged fans. They also have one of the most active and engaged digital user bases, featuring over 170m monthly engagements. LatiNation Media is distributed across 47 broadcast television markets in addition to AVOD and its app, LatiNation+. The Shade Room reaches over 40 million subscribers across platforms.



Leveraging both companies’ massive digital and social footprints, with 170 million monthly engagements and distribution across broadcast, AVOD, and digital platforms, this partnership underscores the potential for diverse-owned media to innovate and thrive.

About LatiNation Media

LatiNation Media is an English language 18+ Latino multi-platform media company whose mission is to revolutionize media by creating authentic, innovative, and engaging content representing Latinos and Hispanic culture. Its brands include Latino Alternative Television (LATV) linear and LATV FAST network, LatiNation Digital, LatiNation Studios, and LatiNation Creative. Grounded in over two decades of creating award-winning bilingual content, its flagship linear channel LATV ( www.latv.com ) is seen in 81% of U.S. Hispanic Households and the top 47 U.S. DMA’s. The company's digital content streams over +5mm monthly uniques, its Digital Ad Network reaches over 68% of the total U.S. population and has +189mm monthly uniques. LATVs content emphasizes young Latino culture, Latina empowerment, and LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information, visit www.latination.com and www.latv.com

