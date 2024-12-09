Questex’s Fierce Biotech Announces 2024 Fierce CRO Award Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech today announces the winners of the Fierce CRO Awards.

The Fierce CRO Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and innovations by Contract Research Organizations (CROs). These awards honor CROs that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in delivering high-quality research and development services. By recognizing the excellence of CROs, the awards aim to highlight the critical role they play in advancing life sciences research and improving patient outcomes.

Fierce CRO Award winners:

CRO Champion Award: Dr. Jose Jimeno, Chief Medical Officer, Emmes Group

Excellence in Client Service and Partnership: Crown Bioscience: Crown Bioscience #1CX Delivering Excellence with Impact

Excellence in Clinical Trial Management: Novotech

Excellence in Global Operations: Novotech

Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research: Parexel

Innovative Solutions in Drug Development: Quotient Sciences: Innovative Solutions in Drug Development

Leadership in Regulatory Compliance: CMIC Group

Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention: CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting: Innovative Patient Recruitment Strategies in the Bexion Trial

“The Fierce CRO Awards recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Contract Research Organizations in the life sciences industry,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “This inaugural program showcases an elite class working to advance research and development and further the industry as a whole.”

This is the inaugural year of the Fierce CRO Awards. Award winners were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

Winners are featured in the Fierce CRO Report. Click here to read the report.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free here.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Senior Director of Marketing, Fierce Life Sciences & Healthcare

llam@questex.com