Battery Tender Introduces Line of Chargers for Golf Carts

DELAND, Fla., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender by Deltran, a leading brand in battery chargers and portable power accessories, today announces the launch of its PowerPlus 36V 18 AMP and PowerPlus 48V 15 AMP Chargers and Maintainers, designed for quick recharging and long-lasting use for golf cart owners. These powerful chargers ensure courses and other leisure golf cart owners can “refuel” quickly and efficiently.

Built to last, these heavy-duty, weather-resistant chargers are designed to withstand the elements that golf cart users and their families may encounter on any given day. Both chargers support multiple battery types, including lithium, absorbent glass mat and flooded, making it an ideal choice for users who have recently upgraded their carts. With versatile mounting options for carts or walls, the chargers also include a quick disconnect system, allowing for easy compatibility with various aftermarket plugs for different cart manufacturer types.

Combining convenience and durability, the chargers also prioritize battery health. They deliver a full charge before automatically switching to float mode to maintain proper voltage levels, significantly reducing overcharging risks and helping protect golf cart batteries for years to come.

“Golfers and other cart owners want to fully enjoy their time using the vehicle without concerns about an equipment failure," said Michael Prelec, CEO of Deltran. "Golf carts are also a significant investment, so ensuring their battery health remains in optimal condition is essential for longevity and decreasing maintenance costs. That’s why we designed these chargers — to streamline the process for owners to keep their cart batteries in excellent condition for the long term.”

Retailing at $339.95, the PowerPlus 36V 18 AMP Battery Charger and Maintainer provides faster recharging for golfers on the go, while the PowerPlus 48V 15 AMP Battery Charger and Maintainer retails for $359.95 and offers a long-lasting charge for those looking to extend their time on the course or use the cart for family outings around town.

Both chargers have a compact and low maintenance design for easy storage and boast spark-proof capabilities and reverse charging protection for increased safety. Additional key features include an IP68 rating, mounting hardware, a 6.5-foot AC input, 4.9-foot DC output cables, 12-foot accessory cables and ring terminal cables with a 40A fuse.

Both chargers are also designed for seamless compatibility with various golf cart models when paired with Battery Tender PowerPlus DC plugs. Engineered for effortless installation with the PowerPlus chargers, using the accessory cables provide a secure and dependable 36V or 48V power connection, optimizing a golf cart's charging efficiency and performance. Available plugs include:

The chargers are available for purchase in stores and online at Amazon, Walmart, Grainger, Energy Battery Group, Batteries Plus, CED Marine, CWR Marine, Summit Racing, Turn 14, Interstate Batteries, Batterystuff.com, McMaster-Carr, Battery Mart, Remy Battery, Battery Alliance, Buckeye Sales, Meyer Distributing, Tire Rack, Irwin Industrial and Jet Specialty.

For more information on Battery Tender and the two golf chargers, please visit: https://www.batterytender.com/pages/golf-carts

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® is a leading force in the power management and battery industry, dedicated to crafting cutting-edge charging and maintenance solutions. With a rich legacy spanning over 35 years, our brand has garnered unwavering trust from customers worldwide, owing to our steadfast commitment to performance and unmatched product reliability. For more information, visit BatteryTender.com and follow @BatteryTender on social.

About Deltran – The Parent Company of Battery Tender®

Deltran is proud of where they started in 1965. As a third-generation family owned and operated business, Deltran is committed to developing dependable quality products, providing exemplary customer service, and maintaining the trust of their brand. As stewards of the Battery Tender® brand, they have the great privilege of managing and building a consistent and strong identity for one of America’s leading battery charger, battery, and battery accessory manufacturers.

