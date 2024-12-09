Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 29/11/2024324,887558.67181,504,498  
Monday, 2 December 20242,000558.641,117,280  
Tuesday, 3 December 20242,000553.111,106,220  
Wednesday, 4 December 20242,000551.691,103,380  
Thursday, 5 December 20242,000550.121,100,240  
Friday, 6 December 20242,000551.421,102,840  
In the period 2/12/2024 - 6/12/202410,000553.005,529,960  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 6/12/2024334,887558.50187,034,458  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,945,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.78% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

