Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 29/11/2024 324,887 558.67 181,504,498 Monday, 2 December 2024 2,000 558.64 1,117,280 Tuesday, 3 December 2024 2,000 553.11 1,106,220 Wednesday, 4 December 2024 2,000 551.69 1,103,380 Thursday, 5 December 2024 2,000 550.12 1,100,240 Friday, 6 December 2024 2,000 551.42 1,102,840 In the period 2/12/2024 - 6/12/2024 10,000 553.00 5,529,960 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 6/12/2024 334,887 558.50 187,034,458 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,945,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.78% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

