Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 29/11/2024
|324,887
|558.67
|181,504,498
|Monday, 2 December 2024
|2,000
|558.64
|1,117,280
|Tuesday, 3 December 2024
|2,000
|553.11
|1,106,220
|Wednesday, 4 December 2024
|2,000
|551.69
|1,103,380
|Thursday, 5 December 2024
|2,000
|550.12
|1,100,240
|Friday, 6 December 2024
|2,000
|551.42
|1,102,840
|In the period 2/12/2024 - 6/12/2024
|10,000
|553.00
|5,529,960
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 6/12/2024
|334,887
|558.50
|187,034,458
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,945,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.78% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
