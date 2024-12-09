Enterprise Imaging Growth Opportunities Report to 2028 - Oncology and Digital Pathology Enterprise Imaging Solutions Present Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Imaging, Global, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical imaging is no longer limited to radiology, and radiology software solutions are facing challenges in accessing and integrating patient data across health networks. As a result, healthcare providers are adopting enterprise imaging (EI) strategies to consolidate all patient data into a single platform to provide better access and improved data management across specialties or network sites.



The consolidation of healthcare facilities has complicated enterprise operations and integrated delivery networks requiring appropriate solutions. Companies are creating integrated EI IT solutions to lower costs, reduce complexity, and enable seamless cooperation of all clinicians involved within the facility and beyond.



Medical imaging IT vendors and other service providers are consolidating their service offerings to provide a one-stop solution. This boosts the EI concept, which involves image management solutions for entire organizations. Requirements for easy image management across the enterprise, enhanced efficiency, better interoperability, and low cost are some factors driving this trend.



EI IT has increasingly been deployed on cloud infrastructure to improve the scalability and accessibility of imaging IT products and solutions. This analysis focuses on the enterprise cloud imaging IT software solutions and services aspect of the market.



The EI market is broadly segmented into four sub-segments - radiology, cardiology, digital pathology, and others. This study identifies the adoption rate of enterprise imaging in multiple specialties, which include ultrasound IT, orthopedics, and ophthalmology, among others.



This study identifies the challenges that healthcare providers identify in the medical imaging industry and how imaging IT companies are trying to overcome them. As medical imaging data volumes increase, medical image management becomes crucial. Radiologist burnout, burden on IT teams, cyberattacks, asset optimization, and cost benefits are some of the major concerns when healthcare providers select imaging solution/services vendors.



Hospitals and health systems face other challenges, such as siloed imaging data, complex and inefficient workflows, a range of disparate and often legacy systems, and the delicate balance of departmental needs versus enterprise goals. To overcome these issues, imaging IT companies have introduced a unified solution to these problems - the EI strategy, which has been in a relatively nascent stage until now. However, it is gradually being adopted in healthcare facilities, particularly through cloud infrastructure, and will grow swiftly in the coming years.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Cloud-native Enterprise Imaging Solutions

Oncology and Digital Pathology Enterprise Imaging Solutions

AI-based Enterprise Workflow Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Definition and Scope of Analysis

EI Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Global Enterprise Imaging Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Enterprise Imaging Industry

Ecosystem in Enterprise Imaging

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Growth Generator Key Trends

Stakeholder Requirements Across the Patient Journey

Major Challenges Addressed by Enterprise Imaging

Reimbursements and Regulation Trends

Trends in Cloud Adoption

Image Storage, Accessibility, and Exchange Propels Cloud Adoption

ROI Potential of Cloud-native Enterprise Imaging

AI-enabled Workflow Orchestration Solutions

Growth Generator Enterprise Imaging

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Specialty Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis

Implementations of Enterprise Imaging in Various Specialties of Health Systems

Growth Generator Competitive Landscape

Enterprise Imaging Vendor Profiles

AI-based Company Profiles

Partnerships Advancing AI in Enterprise Imaging

Growth Generator Radiology Enterprise Imaging

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Cardiology Enterprise Imaging

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Digital Pathology Enterprise Imaging

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Other Specialties Enterprise Imaging

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Enterprise Imaging Informatics Solutions Perspective

Enterprise Imaging Solutions

Mapping of EI Solutions from Vendors

