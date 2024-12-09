Enterprise Imaging Growth Opportunities Report to 2028 - Oncology and Digital Pathology Enterprise Imaging Solutions Present Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Imaging, Global, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical imaging is no longer limited to radiology, and radiology software solutions are facing challenges in accessing and integrating patient data across health networks. As a result, healthcare providers are adopting enterprise imaging (EI) strategies to consolidate all patient data into a single platform to provide better access and improved data management across specialties or network sites.
The consolidation of healthcare facilities has complicated enterprise operations and integrated delivery networks requiring appropriate solutions. Companies are creating integrated EI IT solutions to lower costs, reduce complexity, and enable seamless cooperation of all clinicians involved within the facility and beyond.
Medical imaging IT vendors and other service providers are consolidating their service offerings to provide a one-stop solution. This boosts the EI concept, which involves image management solutions for entire organizations. Requirements for easy image management across the enterprise, enhanced efficiency, better interoperability, and low cost are some factors driving this trend.
EI IT has increasingly been deployed on cloud infrastructure to improve the scalability and accessibility of imaging IT products and solutions. This analysis focuses on the enterprise cloud imaging IT software solutions and services aspect of the market.
The EI market is broadly segmented into four sub-segments - radiology, cardiology, digital pathology, and others. This study identifies the adoption rate of enterprise imaging in multiple specialties, which include ultrasound IT, orthopedics, and ophthalmology, among others.
This study identifies the challenges that healthcare providers identify in the medical imaging industry and how imaging IT companies are trying to overcome them. As medical imaging data volumes increase, medical image management becomes crucial. Radiologist burnout, burden on IT teams, cyberattacks, asset optimization, and cost benefits are some of the major concerns when healthcare providers select imaging solution/services vendors.
Hospitals and health systems face other challenges, such as siloed imaging data, complex and inefficient workflows, a range of disparate and often legacy systems, and the delicate balance of departmental needs versus enterprise goals. To overcome these issues, imaging IT companies have introduced a unified solution to these problems - the EI strategy, which has been in a relatively nascent stage until now. However, it is gradually being adopted in healthcare facilities, particularly through cloud infrastructure, and will grow swiftly in the coming years.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Cloud-native Enterprise Imaging Solutions
- Oncology and Digital Pathology Enterprise Imaging Solutions
- AI-based Enterprise Workflow Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Definition and Scope of Analysis
- EI Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Global Enterprise Imaging Market
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Enterprise Imaging Industry
Ecosystem in Enterprise Imaging
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
Growth Generator Key Trends
- Stakeholder Requirements Across the Patient Journey
- Major Challenges Addressed by Enterprise Imaging
- Reimbursements and Regulation Trends
- Trends in Cloud Adoption
- Image Storage, Accessibility, and Exchange Propels Cloud Adoption
- ROI Potential of Cloud-native Enterprise Imaging
- AI-enabled Workflow Orchestration Solutions
Growth Generator Enterprise Imaging
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Specialty
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Implementations of Enterprise Imaging in Various Specialties of Health Systems
Growth Generator Competitive Landscape
- Enterprise Imaging Vendor Profiles
- AI-based Company Profiles
- Partnerships Advancing AI in Enterprise Imaging
Growth Generator Radiology Enterprise Imaging
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Cardiology Enterprise Imaging
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Digital Pathology Enterprise Imaging
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Other Specialties Enterprise Imaging
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Enterprise Imaging Informatics Solutions Perspective
- Enterprise Imaging Solutions
- Mapping of EI Solutions from Vendors
