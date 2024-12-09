Navigating the Future of Semiconductors Industry: Insights from SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider's series on the semiconductor industry provides comprehensive insights into the pivotal transformations reshaping this crucial sector. With technological advancements increasingly propelling demand for sophisticated semiconductor solutions, SNS Insider provides key insights, enabling stakeholders to identify and capitalize on new revenue-generating opportunities.

The semiconductor industry is one of the cornerstones of modern technology, providing the capabilities for everything from consumer electronics to critical infrastructure. SNS Insider provides in-depth market research reports on various industries, helping professionals understand what is driving (or hindering) a specific area with our helpful data from the field, so they can take steps to boost or address something that is a concern.





Current Trends in Semiconductors

Advanced Chip Technologies:

Boosting Performance and Efficiency TSMC, for example, says that its 3nm process offers up to 15% speed boost at the same power consumption or a 30% reduction in power at the same speed, relative to its prior 5nm tech. This shift is key for HPC and mobile devices.

more than 50% of all semiconductors manufactured in 2025 are expected to be on advanced nodes (5nm and under), which is a clear indication of the industry's risk on miniaturization and efficiency.

Growth of IoT and AI:

Sales of semiconductors for AI are booming, expected to hit USD 100 billion by 2025 compared to an estimated USD 20 billion in 2022. This growth is driven by a demand for chips that handle complex machine-learning workloads at the edge, enabling the processing of data in real-time.

Q2 2024 saw year-over-year growth in integrated circuit (IC) sales by 27 percent, driven by soaring demand for AI chips and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), suggesting that the semiconductor market was having a strong recovery in the wake of AI innovation.

Automotive Sector's Rising Demand:

Global EV sales surpassed 14 million units in 2023, representing a 35% YoY increase. This rapid growth requires specialized semiconductors for battery management systems, powertrain control, and charging infrastructure

The automotive industry has poured over $106 billion since 2010 into autonomous driving technologies, especially for safety systems, navigation technologies, and vehicle electrification, driving demand for the semiconductor parts that go into these vehicles..

Semiconductor solutions will fuel growth, particularly in ADAS segments, which is estimated to witness a CAGR of 19.8% in upcoming years

Expanded Insights Offered in Reports:

The research reports from SNS Insider provide comprehensive insights that extend beyond traditional market size estimates, forecasts, and competitive landscapes. Our reports deliver detailed quantitative data that influences strategic decision-making across the semiconductor industry:

Data Point Description Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023) Analysis of production volumes across key global regions, providing insights into industry capacity and output levels. Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future) Examination of prevailing and emerging trends in chip design, tracing historic developments and projecting future advancements. Fab Capacity Utilization (2023) Current data on the utilization rates of semiconductor fabrication plants, highlighting operational efficiency. Supply Chain Metrics Detailed metrics that evaluate the efficiency, reliability, and challenges within the semiconductor supply chain. Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023 In-depth analysis of major semiconductor vendors, comparing their latest technologies and market positions. Performance Benchmarks, 2023 Data comparing the performance metrics of semiconductor products across various applications. Integration Capabilities, by Software Insights into the integration capabilities of semiconductor-related software with existing systems. Usage Statistics, 2023 Statistics on the adoption and usage rates of semiconductor technologies, providing market penetration insights.





Future Prospects:

The semiconductor industry is poised for significant transformations with advancements such as

Advancements in Chip Technology: Ongoing advancements in semiconductor technology, including the introduction of smaller and more energy-efficient chips — for example, 3nm and also 2nm technologies — should boost performance across a variety of devices, from smartphones to high-performance computing systems.

Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT): The number of devices that can be interconnected is increasing, as will demand for the semiconductors that support IoT applications. That too, including the creation of chipsets that are energy efficient and powerful enough to work on the edge of networks

Expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities: Semiconductor is at the core of AI development. Future developments could see independent AI capabilities built into semiconductor chips themselves, increasing processing capabilities and further enabling AI capabilities at the device edge.

Automotive Industry Demand: As the number of electronic components in vehicles keeps increasing, the automotive industry is increasingly becoming a high-volume consumer of semiconductor products in applications ranging from electrification in electric vehicles (EVs) to autonomous driving, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), and others.

5G Deployment: The expanded reach of 5G networks around the world will drive demand for semiconductors in both 5G infrastructure and devices, and the need for chips that can support unprecedented throughput and large data volume handling

Advanced Packaging Techniques: Advanced packaging solutions including 3D ICs, FOWLP, and SiP are increasingly being adopted as a means to cope with growing complexity and performance requirements of chips.

Sustainability in Semiconductor Manufacturing: With growing concern for the environment, the industry is being directed to reduce its carbon dioxide footprint. These measures include energy efficiency in industrial sectors and phasing out the use of very toxic chemicals.

Supply Chain Resilience: With the disruption of the previous years, a greater focus is being put on creating more resilient supply chains. Strategies for achieving this could include diversification in the sources of critical materials, the establishment of local manufacturing capabilities, and stockpiling key components

Quantum Computing: While still in early-stage development, quantum computing is poised to be a potential avenue for future growth in the semiconductor market. This includes the development of new kinds of quantum chips that will operate at very low temperatures and that will provide processing power beyond what we consider standard today.

Wearable Technology and Flexible Electronics: The growth of wearable technology and flexible electronics is promoting the development of new semiconductor technologies, such as flexible and stretchable electronic circuits that can be embedded within a range of new form factors.

