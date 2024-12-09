Wound Closure Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Closure Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound closure devices market was valued at USD 14.82 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 22.64 billion by 2030.

The demand for wound closure devices is primarily being boosted by the rising incidence of chronic and acute wounds. Additionally, increasing surgical procedures, and growing product launches and approvals by the key market players are some of the factors responsible for significantly boosting the overall market for wound closure devices during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



Wound Closure Devices Market Dynamics:



According to the latest data provided by the Diabetes Feet Australia (DFA) (2022), in Australia, 300,000 individuals are at risk of developing diabetic foot disease (DFD) per 100,000 population, with 50,000 already living with the condition. Of these, 12,500 people have undergone diabetes-related amputations, and 1,000 are currently hospitalized due to DFD. Additionally, as per the recent data and stats provided by IDF Atlas Report (2022), in African countries, the rates of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) range from 10.0% to 30.0%, while the prevalence of lower limb amputations (LLA) varies between 3.0% and 35.0%. Diabetic foot ulcers are chronic wounds that often require specialized treatment and advanced wound closure solutions. As the prevalence of these ulcers rises, there is a growing demand for products that can effectively manage and close these wounds. Additionally, diabetic-related amputations often require wound closure devices for both the initial wound and ongoing care. Advanced wound closure products help manage surgical sites and promote healing, reducing the likelihood of further complications and repeat surgeries. Thus, the market demand for wound closure device is expected to escalate during the forecasted period.



According to the recent data provided by the World Bank Group, in 2022, Germany performed approximately 19,124 surgical procedures per 100,000 population. Additionally, Finland recorded 15,870 surgical procedures per 100,000 population in the same year. As the number of surgical procedures rises, whether due to a growing population, advancements in medical technology, or more surgeries being performed for various conditions, the need for wound closure devices correspondingly increases thereby escalating the overall market.



Additionally, companies are amplifying their production of wound closure devices and securing regulatory approvals, thereby strategically expanding their market presence and driving further growth. For instance, in June 2023, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for its advanced wound care product called Cholederm. It is used for faster healing of various skin wounds, including burns and diabetic wounds. Cholederm is expected to reduce treatment costs and make advanced wound care more affordable.



The factors mentioned above are likely to boost the market of wound closure devices during the forecasted period.



However, the rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries and risk of infection may hinder the future market of wound closure devices.



Wound Closure Devices Market Segment Analysis:



In the product type segment of wound closure devices market the sutures are expected to hold a significant share in 2023. Sutures play a significant role in boosting the overall market for wound closure devices due to their widespread use, versatility, and continuous innovation. Sutures are used in a variety of surgical procedures, from minor outpatient surgeries to major operations. Their versatility across different types of wounds and surgeries contributes to their high demand. Sutures are applicable in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological procedures, and more, broadening their market appeal.

Additionally, the development of advanced materials, such as bioabsorbable sutures, antimicrobial-coated sutures, and high-strength synthetic fibers, has enhanced the performance and safety of sutures, driving their adoption. Furthermore, sutures are generally cost-effective compared to some other wound closure options. Their affordability makes them a preferred choice, especially in low-resource settings or where budget constraints are a concern. Moreover, sutures that are compatible with new and minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery, drive their usage in modern medical practices. Sutures used in conjunction with other advanced surgical devices and technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery, enhance their market presence.



Furthermore, growing recommendation by the government organizations for use of technologically advanced sutures is also a factor that will boost the market growth of sutures. For instance, recently in June 2021, Ethicon Plus sutures became the first-ever suture with antibacterial protection to be recommended for use in NHS by NICE Medical Technologies Guidance as it has been shown to reduce the risk of surgical site infections (SSIs) by nearly 30%.



Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are expected to generate considerable revenue of the segment pushing the overall growth of the global wound closure devices market during the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the overall wound closure devices market:



North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the wound closure devices market in 2023, out of all regions. This can be ascribed to the increasing incidence of chronic and acute wound across the region, growing surgical procedures, and the presence of key market players engaged in merger, acquisition, product launch, and other market activities across the region, which will further escalate the market of wound closure devices during the forecast period.



As per the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in the year 2021, in the United States, a brain injury occurs every nine seconds, resulting in more than 3.5 million incidents each year. The above mentioned source further stated that about 2.8 million people suffer from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) each year in the United States from which 2,80,000 people result in hospitalizations.



Additionally, as per the recent data provided by the World Bank Group, in 2021, approximately 6,928 surgical procedures were performed per 100,000 population in Canada.



As per the recent data provided by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (2024), in 2021, 38.4 million people of all ages or 11.6% of the U.S. population had diabetes. Additionally, as per the same source, 80% of Lower-limb amputations (LLAs) are a result of complications from diabetes.



As the global prevalence of diabetes increases, the number of individuals experiencing diabetic wounds and requiring surgical interventions also rises. This leads to higher demand for wound closure devices tailored to managing diabetes-related complications. Furthermore, the rise in surgical procedures, including elective and emergency surgeries, increases the need for wound closure devices. This includes both minor procedures and major surgeries where effective wound closure is crucial thereby escalating the overall market of wound closure devices.



Additionally, the increasing number of product development activities in the region is further going to accelerate the growth of the wound closure devices market. For instance, in October 2023, DuPont announced the introduction of its new DuPontT LiveoT MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. The higher-adhesion, low-cyclics silicone soft skin adhesive (SSA) was designed for advanced wound care dressings and for adhering medical devices to the skin for long wear time and gentle removal.



Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are expected to bolster the growth of the wound closure devices market in the North America during the forecast period.



Wound Closure Devices Market Key Players:



Some of the key market players operating in the wound closure devices market include Medtronic, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Chemence Medical, Healthium Medtech, Meril Life Sciences, Futura Surgicare, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology, CooperSurgical, Adhezion Biomedical, Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd, Cardinal Health, Dukal, Orion Sutures India, Lotus Surgicals and others.

Key Takeaways From the Wound Closure Devices Market Report Study:

Market size analysis for current wound closure devices size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024 to 2030)

Top key product/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the wound closure devices market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the wound closure devices market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current wound closure devices market scenario?

Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for wound closure devices market growth in the coming future?

Key Topics Covered:



Wound Closure Devices Market Report Introduction



Wound Closure Devices Market Executive Summary

Competitive Landscape



Regulatory Analysis

Wound Closure Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

Wound Closure Devices Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds Increasing number of surgical procedure across the globe Growing product launches and approvals by key market players across the globe

Wound Closure Devices Market Restraints and Challenges Rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries Risk of infection

Wound Closure Devices Market Opportunities Integration of drug-eluting properties in wound closure devices



Wound Closure Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Wound Closure Devices Market Assessment

By Product Type Sealants and Adhesives Staplers Sutures Hemostats Others

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Others

By Geography

Wound Closure Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

Medtronic

3M

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Chemence Medical

Healthium Medtech

Meril Life Sciences

Futura Surgicare

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co.

CooperSurgical

Adhezion Biomedical

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Cardinal Health

Dukal

Orion Sutures India

Lotus Surgicals

