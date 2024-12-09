NIQ and Pacvue Announce Expanded Alliance to Deliver the Next Generation of Intelligence in Retail Media Strategies

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIQ , the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, and Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced a strategic alliance that enables brands and retailers using the Pacvue platform to access the most accurate and granular data-driven insights to boost the reach and depth of holistic e-commerce strategies.

The collaboration between Pacvue and NIQ connects historically siloed data, unlocking deeper insights to provide clients with the competitive edge needed to thrive in today’s omnichannel retail environment.

This alliance represents a significant advancement in how companies can leverage Pacvue’s unified cross-retailer platform to access comprehensive e-commerce analytics and actionable insights that optimize their retail media strategies, performance marketing, and sales growth.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NIQ in delivering more granular and actionable insights that visibly move the needle for campaigns," said Melissa Burdick, Co-Founder and President of Pacvue. "This collaboration allows brands to seamlessly connect our performance marketing expertise with NIQ's robust e-commerce analytics, offering a unified solution to drive growth in an increasingly competitive market."

Andrew Criezis, President of NIQ, added, "Collaborating with Pacvue aligns and reinforces our mission to provide unparalleled data intelligence that empowers brands to succeed in the digital commerce space. This collaboration enhances our capability to offer the predictive analytics and strategic recommendations that are crucial for e-commerce success across the globe."

This collaboration is set to redefine standards in e-commerce intelligence and retail media planning, providing clients with the competitive edge needed to thrive in the digital retail environment.

About NIQ:

NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .