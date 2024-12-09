SVN® Expands Presence In Georgia With the Addition of SVN | Fall Line Commercial Advisors

Boston, MA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of a new office in Columbus, Georgia: SVN | Fall Line Commercial Advisors. The firm specializes in a wide range of commercial properties and land transactions across Georgia and Alabama, continuing its commitment to delivering tailored real estate solutions.

Established in 2011, SVN | Fall Line Commercial Advisors has built a reputation for excellence with its deep market expertise and dedication to client service. The firm, led by Managing Directors Richard Mobley, Franklin Harcourt, and Reynolds Bickerstaff, brings a wealth of knowledge and a dedicated team of six commercial advisors to the SVN network.

“We wanted to be part of a brand with national reach and collaboration across the country to better serve our clients,” said Harcourt. “SVN’s core values align perfectly with our own, and the focus on collaboration and commission sharing were key factors in our decision to join the SVN family.”

SVN | Fall Line Commercial Advisors aims to leverage SVN’s national platform, innovative technology, and collaborative culture to enhance client service and foster growth. The team is particularly excited about SVN’s National Product Councils, the nationwide commission-sharing platform, and the collaborative company culture that spans the United States.

“Our goal is not only to grow our business in Columbus and the surrounding markets but also to continue cultivating and nurturing strong relationships with our clients,” added Harcourt. “We believe SVN’s Shared Value Network®, along with its global platform, is exactly what we need to help us grow and deliver top-tier service.”

For more information, visit www.svnfallline.com.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,200 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

