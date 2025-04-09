SVN® Expands Presence In South Carolina With the Addition of SVN | Palmetto

Boston, MA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International (SVNI), the premier full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is excited to announce the addition of a new office in Greenville, South Carolina marking the company’s continued commitment to growth in the Upstate of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

SVN | Palmetto, a full-service brokerage and property management firm, has made significant strides in its mission to lead the commercial real estate (CRE) industry by embracing innovation and collaboration. With a dedicated team of 14 employees, including the six-person retail team Reedy River Retail, as well as industrial and multifamily specialists, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services across various sectors of commercial real estate. The firm’s leadership team—Stephen Ahnrud, Lars Gruenefeld, Dustin Tenney, and Daniel Holloway—bring extensive experience and a shared vision of continued excellence, ensuring the firm’s ongoing success in the commercial real estate market.

“We’re excited to be expanding our footprint across the Carolinas and Georgia,” said Lars Gruenefeld, Executive Managing Director of SVN | Palmetto. “Our team is deeply committed to delivering exceptional results for clients, and the SVN brand provides the ideal platform for us to scale our operations, enhance our service offerings, and continue building our reputation as a trusted partner in commercial real estate.”

SVN | Palmetto was previously a franchise under SVN | BlackStream, and has now acquired its territory to strengthen its presence and contribute to the growing SVN network. The firm prides itself on its family-like culture, which fosters collaboration across its team, and remains dedicated to bringing innovative solutions and transparency to its clients.

“SVN’s cooperative culture, emphasis on technological innovation, and commitment to leading the CRE industry make this an exciting time for our firm,” said Stephen Ahnrud, Managing Director of SVN | Palmetto. “We plan to grow our presence in the Upstate and across the state of South Carolina, with a specific goal to make our Charlotte office a dominant force in the future. Achieving our goals will keep us as one of the top 10 offices within the SVN network.”

“We are thrilled to see SVN | Palmetto’s growth and are confident that their dedication to innovation and client-focused services will continue to make a major impact across the region,” said Lukas Krause, CEO of SVN International Corp. “Their commitment to collaboration and fostering a strong culture aligns perfectly with the core values of SVN, and we look forward to supporting them as they expand their reach and serve clients at the highest level.”

