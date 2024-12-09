Landsbankinn hf.: Results of Tier 2 bonds buy-back offering

Landsbankinn offered bondholders in the series LBANK T2I 29 (ISIN nr. IS0000031649) to tender the bonds in exchange for payment in cash at a predefined clean price of 100, equivalent to a yield of 3.85%.

The buy-back offering results in Landsbankinn buying ISK 3,820m in the series LBANK T2I 29. Settlement date is the 11th of December 2024.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.