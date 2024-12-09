Clinical Next-generation Sequencing Sector Analysis 2024-2030 - Continued Investment in AI is Driving Transformational Growth by Accelerating Information Solutions Development

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Clinical Next-generation Sequencing Sector, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis examines the clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry, covering the different type of products, workflows, and applications for clinical purposes. The global market is projected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2030, achieving significant revenue milestones, driven largely by services and informatics segments.

The NGS market encompasses end-to-end workflows, including library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis and interpretation, specifically designed for clinical applications across key end-user segments: pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and diagnostics. Within these sectors, NGS technologies are primarily employed to diagnose and monitor diseases, as well as for companion diagnostics, clinical trials, and patient stratification.



This analysis assesses the factors driving and restraining the growth of the use of NGS technology in clinical settings and offers case studies from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). It also identifies the core growth opportunities that the industry presents by evaluating industry segments, the regulatory environment, and emerging business models, as well as market revenue and forecasts.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Integration of Multi-omics Data for Personalized Medicine

Minimal Residual Disease Detection and Treatment in Cancer

Expansion of Single-cell and Spatial Omics in Clinical Research

Genomics Initiatives and Bioinformatics Development in APAC and MEASA

