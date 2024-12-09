Physiotherapy Equipment Market Forecast to 2029: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 27.03 Billion by 2029, Driven by Technological Advancements and Aging Population

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The physiotherapy equipment market is projected to reach USD 27.03 billion by 2029 from USD 20.13 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period.

Lifestyle factors, such as lack of exercise and poor dieting, compounded by an ageing population, explain the growth of chronic illnesses like arthritis and cardiovascular diseases. The rehabilitation requirements increase correspondingly. Concomitantly, the increased number of rehabilitation requirements leads to an upsurge in demands for physiotherapy equipment in the management of older people in terms of mobility and pain relief. The market is also driven by several other factors such as rise in technological advancements, rising R&D spending, increased awareness, the need for personalised physiotherapy equipment and expansion in economy of emerging countries.







The electrotherapy segment from the physiotherapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.



Types of electrotherapy used in physiotherapy include TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation), IFT (Interferential Therapy), EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation), PENS (Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation), and Therapeutic Ultrasound. Electrotherapy offers a range of non-invasive treatments that may generate significant relief from body pain and nerve pain, acceleration of healing in musculoskeletal injuries, improvement of blood circulation, wound healing, and muscle spasm relaxation-all with a minimum to no side effect. Moreover, the ease with which patients can now receive treatments has been greatly increased by the introduction of compact and portable electrotherapy devices. Additionally, the treatment outcomes of patients have improved due to enabling of patients to receive personalised care.



The Musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share, by application during the forecast period.



Musculoskeletal physiotherapy can treat injuries such as ligament sprains, muscle strains, arthritis, cartilage tears, and support pre/post-surgery and fracture rehabilitation, as well as back pain. Factors that might explain the increase in musculoskeletal injuries include ageing and greater participation in physical activity and sports, sedentary lifestyles that contribute to poor posture and weak muscles, obesity, as well as repetitive strain from particular jobs or activities and an increasingly common incidence of chronic conditions like arthritis. The incidence of these injuries has also been exacerbated by an increase in road accidents and industrial injuries, particularly in industries that require physical labour.



North America accounted for the largest share, by region and APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and the GCC Countries. North America had largest share in the physiotherapy equipment market for a number of key considerations. Its advanced healthcare system, compounded by a robust reimbursement system such as Medicare, supports the deployment of advanced physiotherapy equipment for the population. Robust regulatory systems in the US facilitate the development and introduction of high-quality physiotherapy equipment, ensuring that these devices meet stringent safety and efficacy standards for optimal patient care.



The Asia Pacific is witnessed to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many APAC countries, including Japan, South Korea, and China, are witnessing rapid aging in their population. Also, there is increased healthcare expenditure in rising economies such as India, Thailand and Malaysia. Therefore, high population with rising chronic illnesses and increased spending on health are the reasons for its high growth.

The prominent players in the Physiotherapy Equipment market are Enovis, BTL Industries, Performance Health, ITO, Enraf-Nonius, Dynatronics, Mectronic Medicale, EMS Physio Ltd., Whitehall Manufacturing, Zimmer MedizinSysteme, Zynex, Richmar, Life Care Systems, Storz Medical, Mettler Electronics, Algeos, Gymna, Astar, HMS Medical Systems, Embitron, Physiomed Elektromedizin, Tecnobody, Johari Digitals, PowerMedic and CoolSystems.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 395 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $27.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Asia Pacific: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by End User and Country

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Key Countries

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Region

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Developed vs. Emerging Markets

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Instances of Chronic Diseases Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, and Cerebrovascular Diseases Rising Demand for Rehabilitation Care Growing Demand for Home-Based and Telerehabilitation Care

Restraints Unstable Reimbursement Scenario for Physiotherapy Issue in Direct Access to Physiotherapy

Opportunities Large Population in Emerging Economies Technological Advancements

Challenges Shortage of Skilled Personnel Acupuncture and Other Alternative Therapies



Case Study Analysis

Startoon Labs Received USFDA Approval for Pheezee Physiotherapy Device

UKNHS to Launch AI-Driven Physiotherapy Clinic

Burjeel and Leejam Launched Physiotherabia in Riyadh

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Product

Electrotherapy Equipment - Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation and Therapeutic Electrical Stimulation to Be Used in Rehabilitation Settings

Ultrasound Equipment - Ultrasound Equipment to Have Major Applications in Connective Tissue Therapies

Exercise Therapy Equipment - Awareness of Advantages of Therapeutic Exercises to Drive Segmental Growth

Heat Therapy Equipment - Heat Therapy Recognized as Leading Treatment for Arthritis

Cryotherapy Equipment - Rising Popularity of Wellness and Fitness to Drive Segmental Growth

Combination Therapy Equipment - Wide Application Across Different Patient Populations to Drive Segmental Growth

Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment - Increasing Number of Reconstructive Joint Surgeries to Drive Segmental Growth

Shockwave Therapy Equipment - Non-Surgical Therapy Used to Treat Various Indications Causing Acute or Chronic Pain

Laser Therapy Equipment - Versatile Tool Used for Physical Therapy

Traction Therapy Equipment - Growing Cases of Non-Traumatic Spinal Cord Injuries to Drive Demand

Magnetic Pressure Therapy Equipment - Therapeutic Effectiveness of Magnetotherapy to Be Lower Than Other Physical Therapies

Physiotherapy Furniture - Used for Physical Therapy, Rehab, Occupational Therapy, Sports Medicine, and Chiropractic Medicine

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Application

Musculoskeletal - Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive Growth

Neurological - Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary - Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Growth

Pediatric - Pediatric Physiotherapy to Promote Activity and Participation in Everyday Routines

Gynecological - Gynecological Segment to Be Fastest-Growing Application During Forecast Period

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by End User

Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers - Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries and Disabilities to Drive Segmental Growth

Hospitals - Growing Patient Volumes at Hospitals to Drive Segmental Growth

Home Care Settings - Rising Demand for Home Care to Drive Segmental Growth

Physicians' Offices - First Point of Contact for Management of Health Problems

