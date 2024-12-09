U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Analysis to 2031, Featuring Profiles of Greenway Health, CureMD Healthcare, AdvancedMD, Kareo, CompuGroup Medical, Athenahealth, Nextgen Healthcare and eClinicalWorks

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Deployment Mode Type Application, Practice, End User - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach $3.97 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031.



This report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. The growth of the U.S. ambulatory EHR market is driven by the increasing government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, patients' increasing preference for ambulatory care over inpatient care, and healthcare organizations' growing need to reduce operating costs. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and the changing technological landscape in developing countries create significant growth opportunities for market players.



However, data security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of this market. The high deployment costs and high product replacement rates are some of the challenges affecting the market's growth.



Among the deployment modes, in 2024, the cloud/web-based ambulatory EHR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR market. The advantages offered by cloud platforms, such as flexibility, real-time monitoring, data security, and lower implementation costs compared to on-premises solutions, support the growth of this segment.



Among the types, in 2024, the all-in-one ambulatory EHR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR market. An all-in-one ambulatory EHR software is pre-integrated software containing all EHR-related features. Usually, there are no compatibility issues between this type of software functionality. One other key benefit of this system is that there is only one point of contact for support from a single vendor. It also has the advantages of easy software and hardware updates/upgrades and a relatively seamless user interface. These advantages contribute to the large market share of this segment.



Among the practice sizes, in 2024, the large practices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing trend of large ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) acquiring smaller ASCs across the U.S. For instance, in October 2023, SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center (U.S.) and Lippy Surgery Center (U.S.) to enhance patient care.



Among the applications, in 2024, the practice management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the rising demand for practice management systems to streamline the day-to-day operations of ambulatory clinics by simplifying clinical workflows, automating billing processes, assisting with claims management, and improving overall operational efficiency.



Among the end users, in 2024, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR market. The increasing need to organize unstructured health data, coupled with the availability of resources for adopting EHR solutions, contributes to the large market share of this segment.



The key players operating in the U.S. Ambulatory EHR market are Greenway Health, CureMD Healthcare, AdvancedMD, Kareo, CompuGroup Medical, Athenahealth, Nextgen Healthcare and eClinicalWorks.



