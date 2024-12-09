Mobile Wallets Industry Report 2024 - Growing Use of Mobile Wallets in Loyalty Programs, Rewards, and Discounts Expands Market Potential - A US$668.1 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wallets - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Wallets was estimated at US$244 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$668.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2030.



The rise of mobile wallets is reshaping the payments landscape by driving the adoption of contactless payments and promoting financial inclusion. The adoption of mobile wallets has been accelerated by the growing use of smartphones, the development of mobile payment infrastructures, and the increased demand for cashless transactions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile wallets provide a convenient solution for online shopping, in-store purchases, and peer-to-peer transfers. With additional features like loyalty rewards, integrated financial services, and bill payments, mobile wallets are becoming a one-stop solution for personal finance management.



What Trends Are Shaping the Mobile Wallet Market?



The mobile wallet market is evolving rapidly, with trends such as biometric authentication, integration with financial services, and loyalty program enhancements. Biometric security features, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, are being incorporated into mobile wallets to ensure secure transactions. The integration of banking services, such as savings accounts and investment options, is expanding the functionality of mobile wallets beyond basic payment solutions.

Another significant trend is the adoption of QR code payments, which have become popular in regions with limited access to NFC technology. Mobile wallets are also enhancing loyalty programs by allowing users to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly during transactions. The incorporation of cryptocurrency wallets is gaining traction, as users seek to manage digital assets alongside traditional currencies.



How Do Market Segments Define Mobile Wallet Adoption?



Payment types include proximity payments, which involve NFC or QR code transactions, and remote payments for online purchases. Key industries using mobile wallets are retail, transportation, financial services, hospitality, and healthcare. The retail sector, in particular, is driving the adoption of mobile wallets, as businesses integrate payment apps to enhance the customer experience.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the mobile wallet market, driven by high smartphone penetration and a preference for cashless payments. China, in particular, dominates the market with mobile wallet giants like Alipay and WeChat Pay. North America and Europe are also significant markets, with increasing adoption of contactless payments and the integration of mobile wallets with banking services. Emerging economies in Latin America and Africa are witnessing growth, as mobile wallets promote financial inclusion and enable transactions in underbanked regions.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Mobile Wallet Market?



The growth in the mobile wallet market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of smartphones, the rise of cashless transactions, and advancements in payment technologies. The convenience of contactless payments and the integration of loyalty rewards are enhancing the appeal of mobile wallets to consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift towards digital payments, as consumers and businesses seek safer, contact-free payment options. Regulatory support for digital financial services and the development of mobile payment infrastructures are also fueling market growth.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Remote Wallets segment, which is expected to reach US$505.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.5%. The Proximity Wallets segment is also set to grow at 8.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $63.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.1% CAGR to reach $178.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

