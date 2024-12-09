Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Paula Gambino as Senior Vice President

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce that Paula Gambino has joined the Bank as a Senior Vice President, Head of SBA.

Based in the Bank’s Headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Paula plays a key role in expanding the Bank’s SBA business, dedicated to delivering exceptional, personalized service to both new and existing business clients. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) aims to bolster the nation’s economy by assisting individuals in starting, building, and growing their businesses. The Bank’s SBA Lending Division offers custom-tailored support to qualifying small business owners, addressing their financial needs and fostering their success and growth.

With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Paula previously served as Senior Vice President, Director of SBA Lending, Somerset Regal Bank and Senior Vice President, Community First Bank where she successfully launched and managed the Small Business Lending Department, securing Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender status. She was instrumental in developing and implementing strategic business plans that drove significant growth. Prior to that, Paula served as Vice President, SBA Team Leader and Vice President, SBA Small Business Development Officer at Unity Bank.

Paula holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Seton Hall University. She holds Title, Life, and Health Insurance Producer Licenses in NJ. Ms. Gambino is a volunteer for the Women’s Club of Tewksbury Township, and a member of the Somerset County Business Partnership, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $12.1 billion as of September 30, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment