VERSES Closes Third Tranche of LIFE Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “LIFE Offering”) of units of the Company (the “LIFE Units”) for gross proceeds in this third tranche of $770,000 from a single investor. The first tranche of the LIFE Offering closed on November 8, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,903,850 and the second tranche of the LIFE Offering closed on November 15, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of $512,800.

Pursuant to the third tranche of the LIFE Offering, the Company issued 1,540,000 LIFE Units at a price of $0.50 per LIFE Unit (the “Offering Price”). Each LIFE Unit will consist of one Class A Subordinate Voting share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, for a period of 36 months from December 9, 2024.

The LIFE Offering has been structured to take advantage of the listed issuer financing exemption from prospectus requirements (the “Exemption”) in Part 5A of NI 45-106, whereby shares issued pursuant to the Exemption are freely tradeable listed equity securities not subject to any hold period (see below).

The LIFE Offering has been conducted in all the provinces of Canada, except Québec, under the Exemption, for aggregate gross proceeds in this third tranche of $770,000. The LIFE Offering was also conducted in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under Regulation D of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. The LIFE Units are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, however, the LIFE Units (and underlying Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares) offered and sold to persons in the United States, will be considered restricted securities under the 1933 Act and will contain a restrictive legend referencing the 1933 Act.

In connection with the third tranche of the LIFE Offering, the Company: (i) paid to certain finders and advisors an aggregate cash commission of $50,050; and (ii) issued to certain finders and advisors an aggregate of 100,100 compensation warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”). Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable into one unit of the Company (“Compensation Unit”) at the Offering Price for a period of 36 months from December 9, 2024, with each Compensation Unit comprised of one Share and one-half Warrant.

The net proceeds of the LIFE Offering will be used for general working capital purposes, to fund ongoing operations, and to fund research and development, including the development of Genius, all as more particularly described in the offering document dated November 8, 2024 that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at VERSES.ai.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

