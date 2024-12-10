Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Unveils 2024 DIZZIE Award Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces the winners of the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards, honoring groundbreaking innovation and excellence in digital signage installations and campaigns worldwide. Held as part of the highly anticipated DSE 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the awards celebrate projects and individuals pushing the boundaries of creativity and engagement in the digital signage industry.

“The DIZZIE Award winners represent the pinnacle of innovation in blending digital and physical experiences to captivate audiences,” said David Drain, DSE Show Director. “These projects redefine how we think about engagement, showcasing transformative work that inspires and elevates the industry.”

2024 DIZZIE Award Winners

Corporate Environments

Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays

Digital-Out-Of-Home

“Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH

Educational Environments

Baylor University’s Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic

Entertainment & Recreation

Manchester’s Printworks – Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI

Experiential Design & Planning

ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL

Healthcare Environments

El Paso Children’s Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch

Hospitality

Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4

Public Spaces

Dubai Aquarium – Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum

Retail Environments

Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays

Sustainable Solution

HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage

Transportation

Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory

Venues

TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory

Individual Award Winners:

The Trailblazer Award

Dave Haynes

The Emerging Talent Award

Jacqueline Hoffmann

Educator of the Year Award

Jonathan Brawn

View the winning projects here .

Honoring Excellence and Vision

The DIZZIE Awards are judged by a panel of industry leaders from the Digital Signage Federation . They include:

Jason Ault, Co-Founder/COO, Coffman Media

Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

DeAnn Campbell, Practice Lead, Retail, AAG Consulting Group

Dvir Doron, Head of Marketing and GTM, Amazon Device Solutions, Amazon

Paul Fleuranges, Manager, Advertising, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Carrie Garcia, US Business Development Manager, YCD Multimedia

Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Reach Media Network

Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, CRI

Filipe Ho, Global Strategic Partnerships Lead, Google

John Lamb, CMO, Elo

PJ Lee, Vice-President, Business Solutions, ICON Media

Cristina Miller, Co-Founder/CEO, Intermedia Touch

Michelle Montazeri, Sr. Director, Strategic Accounts, Legrand AV

David Schultz, Vice President, New Business Development, CRI

Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Marketing & Digital Creative, DBSI

Sheldon Silverman, Founder/CEO, SmartBomb Media Group

Amanda Starr, VP, Client Engagement and Strategy, CRI

Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, CRI





Celebrating Innovation at DSE 2024

The winners were revealed during a special awards ceremony at DSE 2024, recognizing the achievements that continue to shape the future of digital signage. For more information about the DIZZIE Awards and highlights from DSE 2024, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com .

