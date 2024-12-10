Arco Vara bond issue

Arco Vara AS conducted a bond issue as a result of which bonds in the amount of 4,000,000 euros were issued.

The issue date of the bonds is 13 December 2024 and the maturity date is 12 December 2026. 400 bonds were issued in the nominal value of 10,000 euros with interest rate 10% per year. The issued bonds were not guaranteed. The issued bonds have been paid for in full. The bond issue was conducted in accordance with Article 1 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council and was not public.

Bonds were subscribed by 43 investors. The right to subscribe for the bonds was determined in the order in which purchase requests were received. Bond investors include persons related to the members of the management board and supervisory board of Arco Vara AS in the amount of 310,000 euros. The largest unrelated investors were Coop Pank AS, Avaron Flexible Strategies Fund, Avaron High Yield Bond Fund and Trigon Dividend Fund.

On 13 December 2024, Arco Vara AS redeemes on time the existing bonds with 2 year term and 10% annual interest in the aggregate amount of 2,120,000 euros.

CEO of Arco Vara Kristina Mustonen comments: „The amount of the 2024 bonds was almost double that of two years ago, but the issued volume was filled with call options in just two business days. We had to inform a large number of interested parties that the volume was full. We thank investors for their trust! We continue with our mission to create high-quality real estate and thoughtful living environments.“

Proceeds of the bond issue will be used for financing the development of Arcojärve project.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

Tel: +372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com