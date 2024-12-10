Share buyback programme discontinued

Company announcement no. 74
Spar Nord discontinues the current share buyback programme
In company announcement no. 10 of 12 February 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end no later than on 31 January 2025.
With reference to company announcement no. 73 of 10 December 2024 regarding Nykredit’s announcement of all-cash voluntary takeover offer for Spar Nord Bank, the Bank’s Board of directors has decided to discontinue the current share buyback programme.
In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated from last announcement
|3,206,446
|408,459,537
|02 December 2024
|16,200
|140.35
|2,273,670
|03 December 2024
|16,500
|141.34
|2,332,110
|04 December 2024
|16,900
|136.99
|2,315,131
|05 December 2024
|17,000
|138.46
|2,353,820
|06 December 2024
|17,200
|139.49
|2,399,228
|Total week 49
|83,800
|11,673,959
|Total accumulated
|3,290,246
|420,133,526
Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,458,846 treasury shares equal to 2.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.
Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO
