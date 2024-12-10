Share buyback programme discontinued

Company announcement no. 74

Spar Nord discontinues the current share buyback programme

In company announcement no. 10 of 12 February 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end no later than on 31 January 2025.

With reference to company announcement no. 73 of 10 December 2024 regarding Nykredit’s announcement of all-cash voluntary takeover offer for Spar Nord Bank, the Bank’s Board of directors has decided to discontinue the current share buyback programme.

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 3,206,446   408,459,537
02 December 2024 16,200  140.35  2,273,670
03 December 2024 16,500  141.34  2,332,110
04 December 2024 16,900  136.99  2,315,131
05 December 2024 17,000  138.46  2,353,820
06 December 2024 17,200  139.49  2,399,228
Total week 49 83,800   11,673,959
Total accumulated 3,290,246   420,133,526

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,458,846 treasury shares equal to 2.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

