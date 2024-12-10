Material Informatics Market Share is Growing at 16.4% CAGR to Hit USD 705.21 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global material informatics market size was USD 154.78 million in 2024, estimated at USD 179.92 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 705.21 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Material Informatics?

Material informatics is an endeavor to enhance the productivity of material advancements by utilizing informatics, that is, information science procedures such as statistical analysis. Currently, applications to the arena of substances have been proliferating as digitization has made it feasible to handle massive aggregate of data with supercomputers and other elevated presentation details processing instruments such as inspecting demonstrations and papers to forecast molecular framework and manufacturing methodologies of substances.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4%.

The market for material informatics is expanding due to the surging requirement to decrease the time and prices linked with material advancements.

The material informatics market analysis is primarily based on material type, technology, application, and region.

Based on material type, the elements segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Material Informatics Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Merger of AI and ML: The material informatics market size is expanding due to the amalgamation of AI, and ML is surging in material detection and advancement. These technologies are transfiguring the way substances are researched and petitioned, permitting for speedier forecast of material attributes and maximization of intricate procedures. AI propelled algorithms can inspect massive datasets, recognize motifs, and prophesy results with superior preciseness than conventional methods.

Surge in High-Throughput Experimentation: High-throughput experimentation (HTE) is becoming a growingly existent in the market. This perspective permits researchers to carry out numerous experiments at once, notably speeding up the momentum of material detection and advancement. By merging HTE with computational modeling, researchers can investigate a wider gamut of substance configurations and attributes in a few seconds.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Acquisition of Cloud-Dependent Platforms: The amalgamation of high-throughput experimentation with computational modeling, the growing acquisition of cloud-dependent platforms, and the escalating collective research endeavors between academia and industry suggest that the material informatics market demand is expanding.

Competitive Analysis

The firms are diligently involved in the advancement and application of material informatics technologies, offering solutions that cover several industries involving pharmaceuticals, electronics, energy, and manufacturing. The aggressive topography in the market is modeled by inventions and technological progressions, with firms concentrating on augmenting their potential in material-pushed data detection and outline. For instance, Citrine Informatics and Kebotix are identified for their AI-pushed platforms that sanction speedier material advancement and maximization.

Major players operating in material informatics market

Citrine Informatics

Kebotix

Exabyte.io

Mat3ra

Schrodinger, Inc.

Aionics, Inc.

Nutonian

DeepMaterials

Materials Zone

Arzeda

Phaseshift Technologies

ChemOS

Regional Insights

North America: The region dominates the market due to its progressive technological framework, robust existence of critical industry contenders, and notable funding in research and development. The region’s guidance in sectors in aerospace, electronics and pharmaceuticals additionally propels the acquisition of material informatics solutions.

Europe: The region being home to many spearheading research establishments and firms that are at the vanguard of material science especially the advancement of green and progressive materials is expected to drive the Europe material informatics market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The European Union's prominence on green technologies and decreasing ecological influence has brought about a growing acquisition of material informatics for maximizing material utilization and advancing green options.





Material Informatics Market Segmentation

By Material Type Outlook

Elements

Chemicals

Others

By Technology Outlook

Machine Learning

Deep Tensor

Statistical Analysis

Digital Annealer

Others

By Application Outlook

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Materials Science

Manufacturing

Food Science

Energy

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



