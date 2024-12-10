Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Japan 2024, Dec. 11-13, in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest test solutions at SEMICON Japan 2024 on Dec. 11-13 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications, including advanced memory, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). As Advantest celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, the company will honor this important milestone with valued customers and industry partners under the theme "Facing the Future Together" at SEMICON Japan this year.

In addition, as one of the founding members of SEMI’s Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), Advantest will also promote its ESG initiatives at SEMICON Japan 2024. The company is a gold sponsor of this year’s event and a proud sponsor of the Sustainability Forum.

Product Displays

Advantest will be located at booth #1648 in East Hall 1. This year’s display will feature key test solutions that enable innovation and leading-edge technology essential to our daily lives, including:

NEW HA1100 die prober designed to pair with CREA’s MT systems to create an integrated Known Good Die (KGD) test cell for power semiconductors, maximizing test yields for wide-bandgap devices (WBG).

NEW Wave Scale RF20ex wide-frequency, high-bandwidth RF IC test card for the V93000 EXA Scale Platform, offering future-proof frequency and bandwidth coverage with a frequency range of 100MHz to 20GHz and an industry-leading 2GHz bandwidth capability for advanced bandwidth applications, including WiFi7 and UWB.

NEW PMUX02 advanced power multiplexer for the V93000 EXA Scale test platform, featuring high switch density and expanded voltage range to optimize the test of power and analog devices.

DC Scale XHC32 power supply for the V93000 EXA Scale, offering 32 channels with an unprecedented total current of up to 640A; and Pin Scale Multilevel Serial, the first native and fully integrated HSIO instrument expanding the EXA Scale platform to address signaling requirements for advanced communication interfaces.

NEW ACS Gemini ™ software development platform, which acts as the digital twin to ACS RTDI ™ to allow customers to develop, simulate and debug machine learning applications in a virtual environment.

software development platform, which acts as the digital twin to ACS RTDI to allow customers to develop, simulate and debug machine learning applications in a virtual environment. T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive, power analog, and CMOS image sensors.

T6391 test system for high-speed, high-accuracy and high-voltage measurement demands to test emerging display driver ICs.

Advantest’s System Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST, etc.) over functional high-speed IO interface.

Presentations

In addition to product displays, Advantest’s Shinji Fujita, senior director and test strategist, SVC marketing & business development, will be presenting “Optimization of Test Strategies for Innovative Chiplets for HPC/AI Applications” during the STS Testing Session in Conference Tower 607 on Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

