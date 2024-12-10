iYield Launches Crypto's 1st Financial Planning Tool





MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iYield provides users with a free and secure platform for tracking cryptocurrency cryptocurrency, DeFi, and traditional finances.

iYield was founded by Gentleman James, a crypto native and experienced DeFi investor. Driven by his need for a better way to manage and track his crypto, including DeFi yields, and frustrated by juggling spreadsheets and multiple dashboards, James built iYield for investors like himself.

Unlike portfolio trackers that only display asset values, iYield reveals a full financial picture by also supporting debts, incomes, and expenses – in both crypto and fiat. iYield’s dashboard lets users compare returns from their DeFi positions side by side, eliminating uncertainty and offering them the clarity needed to make smarter, more informed decisions.

Simplified Financial Management

iYield has integrated over 16,000 tokens across 17 blockchains, 40 top DeFi, and staking protocols, along with all fiat currencies, into one unified platform. This gives users real-time insights into their finances empowering them to manage everything from one secure dashboard.

iYield enables users to track a broad range of assets, from Bitcoin and Eigenlayer restaking to Solana-based tokens, traditional savings accounts, and daily expenses. The platform includes tools for budgeting, financial forecasting, and cash flow monitoring, helping users enhance their financial management and plan for long-term growth.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/hO1HMzON1AY (embedded video)

https://youtu.be/hO1HMzON1AY

Real-Time DeFi Yield Tracking

iYield distinguishes itself among other crypto portfolio trackers by integrating with a growing list of the top DeFi and StakeFi protocols, including Aave, Ethena, Ether.fi, Eigenlayer, Pendle, Rocket Pool, Thorchain, Uniswap, and Zircuit. The platform also provides real-time tracking of investments, staking rewards, and income streams.

New Feature: Historical Value Tracking

iYield's latest feature enhances financial tracking by introducing the ability to view historical values. Users can now access detailed records of their items' value and balance from the moment they were added to the platform. This feature enables a deeper analysis of financial decisions, helping users understand their impact and refine strategies for long-term success.

Built on Privacy and Security

iYield is built on a privacy-first foundation, ensuring that users can plan and manage their finances without ever compromising their personal data.

This starts with anonymity. Unlike many other platforms, iYield does not collect user IDs or sell user data, and it never asks for access to funds or personal information. The platform operates without ads, data mining, or fees, ensuring a private and secure experience for all users.

About iYield

iYield’s mission is to empower individuals to take full control of their financial future. With a clear, holistic view of both crypto and fiat finances, users can confidently make informed decisions about their long-term financial growth. From budgeting and cash flow to comparing DeFi yields side by side, iYield equips users with the tools they need to make better decisions and gain financial independence, all for free.

For more information, users can visit iYield’s Website | Twitter | Discord

Contact

Marketing Director

Josh

iYield

josh@iyield.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71151d6b-0df7-4466-8cfc-9d73a7015615