Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2031

The "Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering, Equipment (Heat, Low-temperature, Radiation, Filtration) Services - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sterilization equipment market is expected to reach $26.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031.



This report provides the industry's key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario.



The market is propelled by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, a rise in surgical procedures, and an escalating demand for sterilization in the food sector to mitigate food-borne diseases. Additionally, there is a growing demand for sterilization equipment from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, alongside the outsourcing of sterilization processes to specialized service providers in non-healthcare industries. However, market growth is restrained by concerns surrounding the safety of ethylene oxide and the reprocessing of instruments.



In addition, the increasing adoption of e-beam sterilization, surge in demand for sterilization products in emerging markets, strong emphasis on infection control in both healthcare and non-healthcare sectors, and the growing use of CO2 sterilization technology in the medical device industry are anticipated to create growth opportunities for market players. However, challenges such as non-compliance with sterilization standards in the healthcare sector and the transition from reusable to disposable medical devices may impede market growth.



Based on products, the consumables & accessories segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sterilization consumables and accessories play a vital role in measuring, controlling, and preventing infections, and in monitoring healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). These products offer valuable insights into trends associated with infection control and prevention initiatives, thereby driving their increased adoption.



Based on end users, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2024. This segment's large share is attributed to factors such as rising healthcare expenditures and advancements in research and development. Key drivers include improved patient outcomes, a high prevalence of HAIs, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and a growing demand for clean and high-quality healthcare facilities.



The key players operating in the sterilization equipment market are STERIS, 3M, Getinge, Cardinal Health, Advanced Sterilization Products, Fedegari Autoclavi, Stryker, Antonio Matachana, SteelcoBelimed, Sotera Health Company, Benchmark Scientific, MMM Munchener Medizin Mechanik, Tuttnauer and Consolidated Sterilizer Systems and Andersen Sterilizers.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Sterilization Equipment From the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries is Driving the Market's Growth

4.2.1.2. Harmful Effects of Ethylene Oxide is Restraining the Market Growth

4.2.1.3. Increasing Use of CO2 Sterilization in The Medical Device Industry to Offer Market Growth Opportunities

4.2.1.4. Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments Is Challenging Market Growth

4.2.2. Macro indicators

4.3. Industry & Technology Trends

4.3.1. Ozone Sterilization

4.3.2. Electrostatic Spraying

4.3.3. Liquid Chemical Sterilization

4.3.4. Enhanced Efficiency and Speed

4.3.5. Integration of Intelligent Control Systems

4.3.6. Sterilization for Novel Therapies

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis



5. Sterilization Equipment Market Assessment - by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Equipment

5.2.1. Heat/Steam Sterilization Equipment

5.2.1.1. Moist Heat Sterilizers

5.2.1.1.1. Gravity Displacement Autoclaves

5.2.1.1.2. High-speed Pre-vacuum Sterilizers

5.2.1.2. Dry Heat Sterilizers

5.2.1.2.1. Static Air Sterilizers

5.2.1.2.2. Forced Air Sterilizers

5.2.2. Low-temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.2.2.1. Hydrogen Peroxide/Gas Plasma Sterilizers

5.2.2.2. Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers

5.2.2.3. Ozone-based Sterilizers

5.2.2.4. Formaldehyde Sterilizers

5.2.2.5. Other Low-temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.2.3. Radiation Sterilization Equipment

5.2.3.1. Ionizing Radiation Sterilizers

5.2.3.2. Non-ionizing Radiation Sterilizers

5.2.4. Filtration Sterilization Equipment

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

5.3.2. Gamma Sterilization Services

5.3.3. E-beam Sterilization Services

5.3.4. Steam Sterilization Services

5.3.5. Other Sterilization Services

5.4. Consumables & Accessories

5.4.1. Instrument Packaging & Pouches

5.4.2. Sterilants

5.4.3. Sterilization Indicators

5.4.3.1. Biological Indicators

5.4.3.2. Chemical Indicators

5.4.4. Other Consumables & Accessories



6. Sterilization Equipment Market - by End User

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.3. Medical Device Companies

6.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5. Food & Beverage Industry

6.6. Other End Users



7. Sterilization Equipment Market Assessment - by Geography



8. Competition Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Market Share Analysis (2023)

8.5.1. STERIS

8.5.2. Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

8.5.3. Getinge

8.5.4. SteelcoBelimed



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis*)

9.1. STERIS

9.2. Getinge

9.3. Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

9.4. Sotera Health Company

9.5. SteelcoBelimed

9.6. Tuttnauer

9.7. Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

9.8. Antonio Matachana, S. A. (Matachana Group)

9.9. Stryker

9.10. Benchmark Scientific

9.11. MMM Munchener Medizin Mechanik

9.12. Cardinal Health

9.13. Fedegari Autoclavi

9.14. 3M

9.15. Andersen Sterilizers



