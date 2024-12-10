Hexagon Purus ASA: Adjustment of conversion price for the convertible bonds

(Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2024) Reference is made to (i) the convertible bond with ISIN NO0012851858 (the "First Convertible Bonds") and (ii) the convertible bond with ISIN NO0013106732 (the "Second Convertible Bonds"), both issued by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company").

Reference is further made to a series of notices by the Company on Newsweb.no, whereby the Company has informed of a private placement which was approved by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 22 November 2024. The Company has received notice from Nordic Trustee AS, in the capacity as Bond Trustee for both the First Convertible Bonds and the Second Convertible Bonds, that the conversion prices of the First Convertible Bonds and the Second Convertible Bonds have been adjusted according to the respective Bond Terms Clause 13.1, as set out in the notices attached hereto.

