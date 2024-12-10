Iveco Group achieves EDGE Certification for workplace gender equity

Turin, 10th December 2024. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) has achieved EDGE Certification which recognises its commitment towards workplace gender equity. Iveco Group is the first in its industry to obtain this certification.

The EDGE Certification is a leading global standard for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) designed to help organisations create optimal workplaces through its rigorous third-party assessment process that analyses qualitative and quantitative data related to remuneration, gender representation, policies and practices. It also evaluates the results of a survey measuring employees’ perception of pay equity, gender representation, the effectiveness of policies and practices, and an inclusive workplace culture. The certification is managed by the EDGE Certified Foundation, which was founded in 2009 as its official custodian, and was officially launched at the World Economic Forum in 2011.

Iveco Group carried out the assessment and underwent an independent audit of the data and survey results in the six countries with its largest labour force, representing approximately 90% of its worldwide employee base: Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Iveco Group has been granted EDGE Assess Certification globally, satisfying its goal of obtaining third-party certification of gender pay equity across the organisation – an achievement reached two years ahead of the target date outlined in its Strategic Business Plan presented in March this year.

Veronica Quercia, Chief Human Resources Officer, Iveco Group, commented: “We are proud to have achieved EDGE Assess Certification, especially in our first year of participation. This recognition confirms that we are on the right pathway and motivates us to keep up our efforts towards gender pay equity around the world. Building and nurturing a truly diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace is a primary focus for Iveco Group and we will continue this journey over the course of time guided by our company purpose and values.”

Aniela Unguresan, Founder and Member of the EDGE Certified Foundation Board, emphasised: “Just as industrial innovation requires precision and commitment, so does workplace equity. Iveco Group has demonstrated remarkable leadership by becoming the first in their industry to pursue EDGE Certification, measuring their progress across six major countries representing 90% of their global workforce. Their achievement of EDGE Assess Certification globally shows that meaningful progress in gender equity comes from clear vision, methodical execution, and unwavering commitment from leadership.”

