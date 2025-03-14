Stellantis Pro One and IVECO team up for the supply of two electric IVECO-branded vans

Stellantis Pro One and IVECO announced today a collaboration that provides for the European commercialisation of two 100% electric vehicles under the IVECO brand, produced by Stellantis Pro One

These models, sold and serviced exclusively by the official IVECO network in Europe, will widen the IVECO line-up of electric vehicles, both in the Mid-Size and Large Van segments, and will be produced at Stellantis’ plants in Atessa (IT), Gliwice (PL), and Hordain (FR)

This represents a significant collaboration in the commercial vehicle sector, committed to the transition towards sustainable mobility with a long-term horizon. The launch of the new models is in fact scheduled for mid-2026, based on a ten-year agreement





AMSTERDAM/TURIN, March 14, 2025 – Stellantis Pro One, the Stellantis N.V. business unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, and IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, today announce the signing of agreements for the supply of two all-electric Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) to IVECO for the European market. They will be based on the Stellantis Pro One mid-size and large van all-electric platforms, ranging from 2.8 to 4.25 Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

Stellantis Pro One will manufacture the vans at its plants in Atessa (Italy), Gliwice (Poland) and Hordain (France) and deliver the vehicles to Iveco Group. The Group will then distribute the vehicles on the European market – including the United Kingdom – through its established sales and service channels.

With a GVW of respectively 2.8 to 3.1 tons and 3.5 to 4.25 tons, the two future IVECO vans will complement the brand’s battery electric offer for the European market and extend it into this lighter weight segment, providing customers with a broader choice of products to cover all applications. These vehicles expand and enhance IVECO’s LCV portfolio alongside the iconic eDaily, produced in Italy in the historic IVECO plant in Suzzara and electrified in the Brescia facility.

The two companies foresee the commercialisation of the new models by mid-2026, based on a ten-year supply. This represents a significant collaboration in the commercial vehicle sector, a commitment to the transition towards sustainable mobility with a long-term horizon.

Fundamental in IVECO's choice of partner was the expertise of Stellantis Pro One and its commitment to making a substantial contribution to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group, said: “We are excited to add two innovative and versatile battery electric vans to our Light Commercial Vehicle line-up, boosting our competitiveness in the van segment. By choosing to partner with Stellantis Pro One, we are leveraging the extensive know-how and strong presence in Italy and Europe that historically tie our companies. I am confident that this winning collaboration will benefit our European customers, in particular for the success of their last-mile logistics businesses.”

“We are proud to collaborate with an Italian and world-leading company like IVECO,” says Jean Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Enlarged Europe, “and this happened because we are European LCV market leaders thanks to our operational excellence, the quality of our products, and our ability to develop battery drive technology, which helps reduce polluting emissions and protect the environment.”

About Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One is dedicated to leading the global commercial vehicle market with the most efficient portfolio of products, 20,000 dedicated touchpoints and competitive services, bringing exceptional solutions from the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall brands to professional customers. One of seven accretive businesses in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis Pro One targets a doubling of revenues, a 40% electric vehicle mix with battery, hydrogen fuel-cell and range-extending propulsion technologies, over-the-air update capabilities for each new vehicle from 2026, a suite of connected services dedicated to improving business customer efficiency, and innovative autonomous solutions. As such, Stellantis Pro One will strongly contribute to achievement of the Dare Forward 2030 objectives to reach a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis Pro One is fully part of the company ambition to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About IVECO

IVECO is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG). IVECO designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks and vehicles suitable for any body type. It constantly innovates and extends its product portfolio to provide every customer with the vehicle that matches their mission precisely. IVECO’s full-line offer is designed around the Driver’s needs to ensure an excellent experience with a focus on safety and comfort. A wide range of advanced digital, connectivity-enabled services developed to help fleet owners run their fleet efficiently enhance IVECO’s complete transport solution. IVECO pursues its decarbonisation strategy through a multi-energy approach that includes the further development of bio-methane, battery electric and fuel cell technologies. IVECO manages production sites in 7 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America. 3,500 sales and service outlets in over 160 countries guarantee technical support wherever an IVECO vehicle is at work. IVECO drives the road of change by powering the transformation of the transport industry, propelled by the ambition to be the most reliable partner and full-line player for its customers.

About Iveco Group N.V.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

