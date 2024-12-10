Food Certification Market Report 2024: Case Studies of SGS Harnessing AI for Early Warning Detection and Dekra Conducting Remote Audits with AI to Maintain Safety Standards

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Certification Market by Certification Type (Safety & Quality Certifications, Dietary & Lifestyle Certification), Application, End-User, Certification Scope, Price Sensitivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food supply chain has become more complex, and the need for robust safety and quality standards has never been more important. Companies that prioritize these certifications can mitigate risks associated with contamination, recalls, and legal liabilities, ultimately contributing to a safer food environment. Additionally, with the rising trend toward sustainability and ethical sourcing, safety and quality certifications are increasingly incorporating standards related to environmental practices and animal welfare. This evolution reflects the growing consumer demand for transparency and accountability in the food industry.







North America is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Health consciousness is a significant driver in North America, with consumers becoming more aware of the importance of food safety and quality. The rising incidence of food allergies and intolerances has led to heightened demand for certifications that assure consumers of the safety and suitability of products for their specific dietary needs. As a result, food manufacturers are increasingly pursuing certifications to enhance transparency and build consumer trust. Moreover, stringent food safety regulations and standards in the United States and Canada necessitate compliance from food businesses, further propelling the market for certifications. Organizations like the FDA and USDA enforce rigorous guidelines that compel companies to ensure their products meet established safety and quality standards.



Meat, poultry, and seafood application segments dominate the food certification market.



Due to their critical importance in ensuring food safety and quality within these highly regulated industries. As primary sources of protein, these products are subject to stringent safety standards to prevent contamination and ensure consumer trust. The growing global demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products, driven by rising populations and changing dietary preferences, has heightened the focus on certifications that guarantee the safety, traceability, and quality of these foods. Certifications such as Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), ISO 22000, and specific certifications for organic, humane, and sustainable practices are increasingly sought after by producers and consumers alike.



Safety and quality certifications dominate the food certification market.



Due to their crucial role in ensuring that food products meet stringent health and safety standards. As consumers become increasingly aware of food safety issues and the risks of foodborne illnesses, the demand for certifications that validate the safety and quality of food products has grown significantly. These certifications not only help businesses comply with local and international regulations but also provide assurance to consumers regarding the safety and integrity of the products they purchase. In an era where consumers are more discerning about their food choices, the presence of safety and quality certifications serves as a critical differentiator, enhancing brand reputation and fostering consumer trust.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the authentication and brand protection market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the food certification market, by certification type (safety & quality certifications, dietary & lifestyle certification, other certification types), application (meat, poultry, & seafood products, dairy products, infant food products, bakery & confectionery, beverages, free-from foods, fruits & vegetables, nutraceuticals & supplements, other applications), end-user, certification scope, price sensitivity and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the food certification market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the food certification market.



Reasons to buy this report:

Analysis of key drivers (increased consumption of high-risk category food products, increase in global food trade, consumer demand for food transparency and credibility), restraints (lack of infrastructure and financial support for food safety and security in developing countries), opportunities (popularity of multiple domestic foodservice and retail chains), and challenges (instances of false labeling and certification among companies) influencing the growth of the food certification market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new service launches in the food certification market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the food certification market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the food certification market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like DEKRA (Germany), SGS (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Bureau Veritas (France), LQRA (UK), DNV (Norway), TUV SUD (Germany), Kiwa (Netherlands), ALS (US), Eurofins Scientific, UL LLC (US), EAGLE Certification Group (US), INTL Certification Limited (UK), Assurecloud (Africa) among others in food certification market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





