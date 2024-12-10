Beam Global Announces Multi-Faceted Sales and Product Partnership with Benzina Zero

Benzina Zero’s rugged e-mopeds and scooters are integrated into Beam Global’s BeamWell™ desalination and delivery platform to provide clean water in global crisis zones

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a partnership with Benzina Zero , an innovative provider of electric mopeds and scooters, electric bicycles and micro-mobility solutions. This unique partnership includes product integration and new sales channels, increasing opportunities for both companies.

Beam Global and Benzina Zero have signed a distribution agreement enabling both companies to feature each other’s products in sales efforts across the globe. Beam Global will bundle Benzina Zero e-mobility solutions with products BeamBike™ and BeamWell™ and will introduce Benzina’s highly ruggedized products to Beam’s existing customers and prospects globally, particularly in Africa and the Middle East where the need for highly resilient and sustainable mobility solutions is acute and growing rapidly.

Benzina Zero is well established in Europe and Australia where customers like Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut and Australia Post Contractors use their products to reliably deliver food and mail in challenging and remote environments. Benzina Zero recognizes the need for rapidly deployed, grid independent, sustainable EV charging infrastructure, particularly in more remote areas of outback Australia and views Beam Global’s rugged and market-tested products as the ideal solution for the expansion of off-grid electrified transportation across the Australian market.

BeamWell™ System with Benzina Zero Duo E-Mopeds

Beam Global and Benzina Zero recently announced the BeamWell™ water desalination and delivery platform with e-moped integration. The BeamWell™ system , a transportable water desalination and delivery platform, designed to provide clean water and renewable electricity in crisis zones and remote areas, includes four Benzina Zero electric Duo model mopeds to transport clean drinking water and supplies to war zones and disaster regions that are generally cut off from access to life-sustaining clean water sources.

"Benzina Zero is quickly becoming the go-to global company for quality, robust e-mobility delivery vehicles, and we are proud to be a trusted source for Beam Global. The combination of Beam and our products creates an all-in-one solution for sustainable transport and resource access," said Joe D’Ercole, Chief Battery Charger and CEO of Benzina Zero. "With less than 100 parts on our bikes, we are ensuring that any bike or motor mechanic will be able to service them because there is no bespoke tooling or test equipment required. A crucial aspect of our product enables operators to continue delivering life-saving supplies for years to come and when combined with Beam’s off-grid charging infrastructure we solve the lack of electricity problem too. This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing mobility and environmental challenges."

New Sales Channels

An Australian company with a strong foothold in the country's remote regions, Benzina Zero plans to bring Beam Global’s innovative off-grid charging solutions to that market and to Italy where Benzina has its European headquarters. Already supplying key services like pizza delivery and postal operations in the outback and other remote locations, Benzina Zero sees the integration of Beam Global’s off-grid charging infrastructure as a perfect complement to their existing operations in Australia, providing a seamless and sustainable solution for these demanding environments. In addition, Benzina Zero will expand Beam Global’s reach in Europe, tapping into their robust client base to sell Beam Global’s products throughout Italy.

"Our partnership with Benzina Zero is a step forward in addressing the unique challenges of off-grid charging in Australia while also expanding our reach into the European market," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Their deep understanding of local needs and strong presence in both Australia and Italy make them an ideal partner to bring our innovative charging solutions to a wider audience. We are already including their e-mobility solutions in several meaningful opportunities which we are advancing in Europe and Africa. Together, we’re creating sustainable solutions that empower essential services and open new possibilities in the most demanding environments. This collaboration underscores Beam Global’s commitment to exploring creative business opportunities and finding new ways to increase sales without added overhead costs."

E-Mobility Growth

The global electric bike and scooter market size was valued at USD 61.3 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow from USD 69.6 billion in 2024 to USD 198.9 billion by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights on the e-bike and e-scooter markets. In Europe, the sales of e-bikes have already surpassed traditional pedal bikes. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for cost-effective congestion-free transportation, urban mobility needs, advancements in battery technology, increasing environmental awareness, and infrastructure development.

